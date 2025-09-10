‘Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025’ & ‘Global Titan – Company of the Year 2025’: Celebrating Exceptional Business Leaders and Innovators

New Delhi [India], September 10: Corporate Connect Magazine is excited to announce the “Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025” & “Global Titan – Company of the Year 2025” to recognise and celebrate the business leaders and entrepreneurs who have made a significant contribution to the Indian economy. The esteemed honour is a testament to the dedication, innovation and remarkable impact created by the visionary leaders from diverse industries, including technology, healthcare, finance and more.

The Indian Business Excellence recognition and Global Titan aims to reward excellence and present inspirations for the aspiring leaders to follow. Let's celebrate together the best of India's business and recognise the accomplishments of our award winners.

Dar Credit & Capital Ltd.

Ramesh Kumar Vijay – Executive Chairman & Rajkumar Vijay – Whole Time Director

India's Most Emerging NBFC To Follow – 2025

An emerging NBFC in India, Dar Credit & Capital Ltd, is known for providing efficient financial services to low-income customers in urban, semi-urban and rural areas. Its mission is to mitigate financial distress. The company has established itself as a strong and socially inclined financial institution. Operating across 6 states with 35 branches, the company is serving 26,000 customers to enhance the quality of life for its customers.

SDLC CORP

Kishan Srivastava, CEO

Top AI Solutions Provider for Enterprises 2025

SDLC CORP is actively supporting enterprises in automating processes and improving efficiency. The company envisions itself as a leader in Blockchain, AI, AR/VR, and other digital transformation technologies. Its dedicated team of AI experts, data scientists, and engineers strives to deliver the best solutions to clients and help them harness the power of AI for growth.

HEFT Energy Private Limited

Rajakumar Krishnan (CEO & Director)

Best Emerging Company in Renewable Energy EPC Services – 2025

HEFT Energy Private Limited, with Rajakumar Krishnan at the helm, has become a pioneer in the renewable energy sector. It offers an innovative range of EPC services and is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions to address the increasing industry demand. With its focus on quality, innovation and customer satisfaction, HEFT Energy is poised for continuous growth and success in the renewable energy market.

Mercurius Advisory Services Private Limited

Ankit Jain (Co-Founder), Siddhartha Havelia (Co-Founder)

Ankit Jain (Co-Founder), Siddhartha Havelia (Co-Founder)

Mercurius & Associates LLP, established in 2008, is a global chartered accountancy firm delivering trusted, tailored solutions in company setup, tax, audit, compliance and advisory. With a team of 400+ professionals and global affiliations, they empower businesses to achieve sustainable growth with excellence and integrity.

L S Power Control Pvt. Ltd.

L S Yadav – Chairman

Impact Recognition: India's Most Acclaimed Electrical Equipment Manufacturing & Services Provider 2025

L S Power Control Pvt. Ltd., a leading electrical equipment manufacturer and service provider in India, is renowned for catering to the demands of the electrical industry. With a solid reputation for its quality and innovative approach, the company operates with a focus on delivering high-quality products and services under the leadership of L S Yadav.

Law Audience

Adv. Varun Kumar – Founder-Owner-CEO-Publisher-Publishing-Editor & Editor

Leading Platform for Legal Research & Publication 2025

A distinctive platform for legal research and publication, Law Audience offers high-quality legal content and resources to legal professionals, researchers, and students. Under Adv. Varun Kumar's fine guidance, the firm is continuously delivering innovative legal solutions to meet the community's needs. The ultimate objective of this platform is to establish new trends in legal education through seminars, online competitions, workshops, webinars, and other such events.

Hong Sau Resorts

Sudarshan Purohit (CEO & Founder)

The Most Efficient Hospitality Leader To Follow 2025

Sudarshan Purohit, CEO & Founder of Hong Sau Resorts, is a visionary entrepreneur from Jaisalmer. An engineer by qualification and mentor by passion, he successfully exited his startup Zenify for ₹60 crore in 2017. In 2022, his love for travel led to Ravishing Retreat, now hosting 5,000+ guests monthly. Expanding beyond hospitality, Hong Sau ventures into wellness and education through MyBalanceBite.com and MyInbornTalent.com, impacting lives nationwide.

Shah Taxway Consultancy

AMBER RAVI SHAH – President & CEO

Impact Recognition: India's Most Renowned Taxation & Training Consulting Firm 2025

Shah Taxway Consultancy came into existence focusing on taxation services for individuals; later, it moved towards corporate taxation and statutory audits. Recently, the firm expanded its expertise to indirect taxation, corporate advisory services and more. The company is presently growing under Amber Ravi's guidance.

