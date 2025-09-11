“Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025”Celebrating Exceptional Business Leaders and Innovators

New Delhi [India], September 10: Corporate Connect Magazine is excited to announce the “Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025” to recognise and celebrate the business leaders and entrepreneurs who have made a significant contribution to the Indian economy. The esteemed honour is a testament to the dedication, innovation and remarkable impact created by the visionary leaders from diverse industries, including technology, healthcare, finance and more.

Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Limited

Pradeep Kumar Gulati, Chief Human Resources Officer

Excellence in Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Development 2025

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited came into existence in the year 1994; today, it stands as a leading civil engineering and infrastructure development company in the country. It is focused on delivering high-quality projects and envisioning to deliver all-round results, establishing new industry benchmarks with every new project.

Max Marketing Limited

Varun Gupta – Founder Director

Best Film Marketing Campaign of the Year – 2025

One of the first professional marketing studios for the entertainment industry, Max Marketing Limited holds an excellent track record of delivering 200+ successful campaigns. The company is known for offering innovative and effective marketing solutions across the entertainment industry. It has a strong team of experts and a commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of storytelling via innovations in marketing

Toscano

Goutham Balasubramanian, Co-Founder & CEO

Most Trusted Food & Beverage Company – 2025

Toscano is India's leading chain of authentic Italian restaurants, celebrated for its exquisite blend of traditional recipes and contemporary flair. The menu features hand-tossed sourdough pizzas, artisanal pastas, succulent grills, and delectable desserts, all expertly paired with a wide variety of wines. With a robust presence of 21 outlets across six cities, Toscano is synonymous with warm hospitality, premium ingredients, and a commitment to crafting memorable dining experiences for every guest.

MFE Formwork Technology

Pat Gorham – CEO

Global Leader in Formwork Innovation 2025

A leading name in formwork solutions for the construction industry, MFE Formwork Technology provides a wide range of tailored solutions. Established in 1991 and now a part of the Doka family, MFE is known for providing customers with continuous product research and top-notch quality and services. With a team of over 2500 employees across diverse locations, its culture is focused on innovation, excellence and integrity.

PRove IT Catalysts

Prahasith Vakati, Founder & CEO

The Most Acclaimed Software Development & US Support Company To Follow

Based in Hyderabad, PRove IT Catalysts offers a wide range of development, voice and tech support. Led by the tech leader Prahasith Vakati, the company has been serving clients with top-notch services for over eight years. To date, the company has successfully delivered 1500+ projects and established a solid market reputation within a short span of time.

SpectraA Technology Solutions Limited

Arun Kumar A L – Managing Director

SpectraA Technology Solutions Limited is a reputed name for advanced engineering solutions. As a world-class engineering company, SpectraA aims to maximise the efficiency in quality. Led by Arun , it always delivers high-quality solutions that optimise production processes. Its product range includes Food & Beverages, Breweries & microbrewery, Malt Spirit, fermentation vessels and storage tanks, catering to varied industries.

Manch Technologies Pvt Ltd

Suresh Anantpurkar Founder & CEO

Excellence in Master Data Management 2025

With its mission to simplify and accelerate enterprise digital transformation, Manch Technologies has been recognized for “Excellence in Master Data Management 2025.” This accolade reflects Manch's commitment to delivering fast, flexible, and cost-effective solutions that ensure data accuracy, consistency, and agility across complex enterprise environments. Guided by the vision of its Founder & CEO, Suresh Anantpurkar, Manch continues to push boundaries in enabling organizations to transform their operations with unmatched speed and efficiency.

Danobat Grupo Machine Tools India Private Limited 100 % Subsidiary of DANOBAT GROUP SPAIN

Mr Ravindra Madhukar Adhav, CEO & Managing Director.

Most Innovative Machine Tool Manufacturer 2025.

Danobat Grupo Machine Tools India Private Limited (DGI) is a 100% Subsidiary of DANOBAT GROUP SPAIN an pioneering machine tool company offering top-notch solutions. All the companies of the Danobat Group carry a passion for innovation and technological excellence. DGI is focused on offering the best solutions to clients and stand out for their ability to understand the market needs and provide innovative solutions accordingly.

SMARTLINK TRANS-FREIGHT PRIVATE LIMITED

Mr Kishor Zinjad (Managing Director)

Excellence in International Freight & Customs Broking (2025)

Standing as a professional shipping and integrated end-to-end logistics company, SMARTLINK TRANS-FREIGHT PRIVATE LIMITED offers an array of services that are niche-driven and hold a unique industry positive because of its customer-focused approach, quality, safety and innovative solutions. With Kishor Zinjad in the leading position, the company is successfully handling complex shipments with timely and efficient delivery of goods.

Shri Parth Petrochem

Sandip Patil, Proprietor

Excellence in Biofuel Refinery Solutions 2025

Shri Parth Petrochem is a premier Indian petroleum and biofuel company, specialising in sustainable energy solutions. Under the leadership of Sandip Patil, the company delivers innovative refinery technologies and turnkey biodiesel and bioethanol plants that enable high-quality, eco-friendly fuel production. With a proven track record of serving clients across India and overseas, Shri Parth Petrochem stands as a trusted partner for industries aiming to reduce their carbon footprint. The company remains committed to driving green innovation and meeting the evolving needs of the global energy sector.

