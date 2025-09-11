Indian Circular-Economy Initiative by Indo-Japan Polymers Pvt Ltd. Unlocks Value in Industrial By-Products

PRNewswire

Vadodara (Gujarat)/ New Delhi [India], September 11: A corporate-led feasibility program is building a circular-economy pipeline that converts steel slag and refractory bricks into high-purity silica for semiconductor applications. With a modular, staged capital plan and clear ESG benefits, the initiative is drawing attention from business media and institutional investors. Indo-Japan activity is highlighted as a contextual reference to illustrate industry momentum and potential collaboration models.

Investor Value Proposition (Business Perspective)

* Multiple revenue streams:

- Sale of high-purity silica feedstock to semiconductor and dielectric suppliers.

- Licensing of purification technologies and potential joint ventures with fab partners.

- Long-term offtake agreements that could stabilize cash flows and improve valuation multiples.

* EBITDA and valuation upside:

- Phase-based capex and purification milestones enable faster margin expansion and scale-driven cost advantages.

- Early TEA/LCA work provides a robust framework for scenario planning, helping to validate unit economics and support favorable hurdle rates.

* Strategic fit and macro tailwinds:

- Alignment with sustainability mandates, domestic semiconductor aspirations, and diversified supply chains reduces exposure to raw-material volatility.

- BEOL relevance (interconnects, packaging, high-purity dielectrics) offers a meaningful addressable market as qualification cycles mature.

Market and Technology Highlights (Business Lens)

- BEOL focus: Targeting device-grade silica suitable for interconnects and packaging, with potential downstream applications in high-purity dielectrics.

- Purification roadmap: A multi-stage process combining beneficiation, chemical purification, thermal treatment, and stringent analytics to approach device-grade purity targets.

- IP and governance: A clear plan for intellectual-property protection, licensing opportunities, and rigorous traceability across feedstocks and purification steps to support scale and audits.

Industry Context and Signals

- Indo-Japan activity: Engagement with Taiwanese majors underscores industry momentum and potential IP monetization opportunities. Public disclosures frame this as contextual rather than a guaranteed path to scale, emphasizing regulatory compliance, supplier qualification, and ongoing validation.

Strategic Milestones

- Phase 0-1: Feasibility studies, lab-to-pilot validation, QA/QC framework establishment, Completed.

- Phase 2: Modular pilot purification, interim TEA/LCA updates, and initial off-take discussions., Completed.

- Phase 3: Commercial-scale production readiness, long-term contracts, licensing deals, and evaluation of strategic investments or partnerships, under discussion and negotiation with Taiwanese majors.

Next Steps

- Publish interim TEA/LCA findings and milestone updates.

- Advance off-take conversations with Taiwanese majors; secure LOIs where feasible.

- Prepare investor-relations materials, including an IR deck and term-sheet summaries.

