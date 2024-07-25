Indian Companies Secure Their Presence in the Russian Tech Market: Highlights from CIPR-2024

BusinessWire India

Nizhny Novgorod [Russia], July 25: Russia is vigorously integrating into the global economy by building new supply chains, developing infrastructure, and establishing logistics links. The digital agenda plays a crucial role in this integration, bolstered by Russia's memberships in international organizations such as the SCO, BRICS, and EAEU. The Indian government's approach to technology closely mirrors that of Russia. Both nations are committed to safeguarding their technological sovereignty from external influences. The primary objective for the BRICS countries is to collaborate in developing platforms and solutions, which they can subsequently export to other nations.

International events like CIPR are increasingly vital as investment platforms, facilitating interaction between businesses and government agencies from various countries. Strengthening Russian-Indian relations holds particular significance for Russia. This year's CIPR saw a delegation from India sharing their experiences with Russian counterparts and discussing future cooperation in the high-tech sector.

The cooperation between the two nations has already yielded tangible projects. Plans are underway to establish a Russian-Indian research center for hardware and software in one of India's states. Additionally, several Indian-Russian joint ventures have been launched, and more Russian companies intend to open local offices in the future. Notably, Kanpur, one of India's largest universities, is engaged in extensive research partnerships with Russia.

"We are entering a new technological era where BRICS countries will achieve great success. The challenge is to unite these nations to create sovereign technology. India and Russia have forged new IT partnerships in critical areas such as trusted infrastructure, artificial intelligence, drone technology, education, and cybersecurity. They aim to leverage each other's strengths and replicate this model across other BRICS nations. The coming decades will be a technological era for India, Russia, and BRICS+," said Debjit Chakraborty, Director of RISING, a joint Russian-Indian integrator.

Russia and India are collaborating across various fields, including energy, technology and science, space, and IT. Russian IT companies are making substantial inroads into the Indian market, offering solutions in industries like telecom and medicine. The CIPR conference facilitates dialogue between the two countries, enabling representatives to interact, share insights, and sign agreements. For instance, Madin Group supplies exoskeletons to India, LAD IT company promotes the Project LAD product in the Indian market, and SWoyo collaborates with Tata Communications and other Indian firms. These successful case studies highlight the potential for growth in the Indian IT market and open up new prospects for Russian companies.

This year's CIPR conference emphasized international cooperation, attracting representatives and delegations from 25 countries, including India. The CIPR-2024 exhibition spanned three halls, with plans to dedicate a special hall for international companies next year.

"The CIPR conference aims to enhance integration agendas and foster mutually beneficial collaborations with BRICS nations in high-tech areas. We appreciate our Indian colleagues' participation and look forward to welcoming them at the milestone CIPR 2025. We aim to continue promoting global market cooperation and expanding interaction opportunities with partner countries, notably India," shared Olga Piven, Director of CIPR.

A significant contribution to establishing long-term international ties in the IT industry is made by "digital attaches," a special Russian project aimed at strengthening cooperation between foreign and Russian companies. CIPR-2024 was the first platform to bring together a record number of trade representatives. "Digital attaches" from countries including India, China, Thailand, Cuba, Vietnam, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, UAE, Kazakhstan, South Africa, and Indonesia, were among the attendees.

CIPR-2025 plans to feature a comprehensive exhibit from the Republic of India, which will offer Indian companies new opportunities in the Russian market. This initiative will allow Indian business representatives to showcase their cutting-edge technologies and exchange knowledge with their Russian counterparts.

