Indian dance team got golden ticket in international dance competition World of Dance

New Delhi (India), July 18: Indians have hoisted the flag of their talent all over the world. The famous international dance competition World of Dance is all set to be extra special this year as an Indian dance team is representing the US in the World Series. Yes, this is probably going to happen for the first time in the world.

Students from Dallas-based dance company Ethnique Performing Arts have been selected from over a hundred entries to compete in World of Dance. In the audition, they performed an Indian cultural dance which was well received by the American judges and gave them a golden ticket that took her directly to the World Finals, where they will compete with other countries like Poland, Japan, China, India, Tokyo, Bolivia, Switzerland, Spain, South Africa, Peru, Rome and many more.

Noted that more than 25 countries compete to win the title of World of Dance Champion.

More than 100 qualified teams are invited to compete in the annual World of Dance Finals, to be held for the first time at the Anaheim Convention Center from August 11 to 14, 2023. The World Finals Championships take place during a 4-day International Dance Festival, featuring the highest level of competition and celebrity performances.

This year World of Dance is going to be very special. An Indian dance team is representing America in this world competition. Team Ethnique Juniors is headed to LA with 13 dancers who are all under the age of 18. The interesting and proud thing is that all of them are definitely born in America but love Indian culture as their parents are NRI who are spreading beautiful Indian culture in America.

Ethnique Choreographers – Erem Khan Sonar and Vishnu Sonar, Assistant Choreographers Anjali Pillendula, Phaneendra Prasad Palanki, Hemanth Kumar Kakani and Rishul Aggarwal are extremely thrilled to represent and celebrate America’s diversity through a cultural Indian dance on the grand stage of World of Dance.

It is a very proud moment for India and Indians that the Indian team is representing America, and this team has got the golden ticket in the international competition World of Dance.

