VMPL

Zug [Switzerland]/ New Delhi [India], December 20: In a remarkable confluence of Indian heritage, European craftsmanship, and modern luxury, a legendary 1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom Open Tourer, once associated with the royal legacy of India, has been adorned with one of the most opulent hood ornaments ever created, a diamond-studded Spirit of Ecstasy crafted using Indian expertise.

The bespoke hood ornament was commissioned by Mr. Patrick Mohler, a renowned European classic car collector based in Zug, Switzerland, and created by Sourav Dey, Founder of The Glaciers and Saint Carats. The masterpiece features 13,575 lab-grown diamonds of VVS clarity, exceeding 245 carats, meticulously set in white gold, making it one of the most valuable Spirit of Ecstasy creations in the world.

A Phantom Steeped in Indian Royal History

The Rolls-Royce Phantom (Chassis No. 75LF), built in 1927 with Open Tourer coachwork by Barker, carries a deep historical connection to India. The vehicle was once owned by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda, one of India's most progressive and influential rulers. The car was delivered in August 1927 and later passed through several notable custodians before becoming part of Mr. Mohler's distinguished collection.

Over the decades, the Phantom has lived an extraordinary life, from India to Europe, surviving long transcontinental journeys, appearing in classic films, and undergoing meticulous restorations, each chapter adding to its provenance and cultural significance.

Where Indian Brilliance Meets European Elegance

The custom Spirit of Ecstasy stands as a modern tribute to the legacy of the vehicle and the philosophies of Rolls-Royce founders Charles Rolls and Henry Royce, who famously believed that Rolls-Royce owners are "uncompromising individuals and free thinkers."

"Indian diamonds have historically symbolized royalty, power, and timeless beauty," said Sourav Dey. "Crafting this Spirit of Ecstasy was about honoring that legacy while reimagining it through modern, ethical luxury."

The use of lab-grown diamonds underscores a contemporary commitment to sustainability without compromising brilliance or prestige, blending heritage with future-forward values.

A Collector Who Lives the Classic Era

Born on October 21, 1971, Patrick Mohler is the son of a craftsman and has spent his life restoring, preserving, and driving historic automobiles. A self-made entrepreneur, Mohler is known for living and dressing in the style of the classic era and for hosting celebrated Great Gatsby-inspired gatherings, keeping the spirit of early 20th-century elegance alive.

Despite his extraordinary collection, Mohler is widely regarded for his humility and deep respect for history.

"In an age of speed and disposability, individuals like Mr. Mohler remind us of the importance of preservation, craftsmanship, and legacy," said a spokesperson close to the project.

A Legacy Beyond Luxury

This collaboration goes beyond opulence. It represents a rare dialogue between India's historic diamond legacy, European automotive heritage, and modern ethical craftsmanship. More importantly, it tells the story of how humility, passion, and respect for history can leave a lasting imprint not just on machines, but on culture itself.

As the diamond-studded Spirit of Ecstasy gleams atop the historic Phantom, it serves as a symbol of timeless values where the past is honored, the present is celebrated, and the future is crafted with purpose.

