Indian Diaspora Voices in London: Sweta Mohanty and Partha Panda Lend Strong Support to the 'Modi 3.0' Art Exhibition

New Delhi [India], December 24: A remarkable exhibition titled 'Modi 3.0' was inaugurated last evening at the Nehru Centre in Londonoften regarded as one of the world's leading hubs for artfeaturing works by talented artists who travelled from India specifically to showcase their creations. The title itself reflects the inspiration behind the exhibition, as the artists collectively captured the prevailing sentiment of India and Indians across the worldone defined by confidence, optimism, and pride in the nation's progress. Through diverse styles and mediums, the artworks interpret themes of leadership, development, cultural identity, and national unity, offering a powerful visual narrative of India's ongoing transformation and its aspirations for the future.

The exhibition was conceptualised by Dr. Surya Rath, Chairman of Suvadra Art Galleryan institution that has consistently showcased artists' work across India and has now brought its creative vision to the global capital, London. This international presentation marks a significant milestone in taking Indian art to a wider global audience. Dr. Radha Binod Sharma, Curator of the IMA Foundation, invited international artists to be part of the exhibition, envisioning it as a confluence of diverse artistic voices and inspirationswhere artists connect beyond boundaries through shared ideas, perspectives, and creative expression

Renowned and celebrated artist Prafulla Mohanti, whose paintings are deeply influenced by yoga and tantra, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. His works convey light and often echo the Tantric forms of mandalas and yantras that frame glowing deities, evoking the Bindua small dot that represents a vast and expanding cosmos. In his address, he spoke eloquently about the essence of art and the importance of infusing vibrancy and colour into creative expressionan approach that is deeply reflected in his own body of work. His presence and insights added depth and inspiration to the exhibition, resonating strongly with both artists and attendees.

Distinguished journalist Mahesh Liloriya, Global Head of Asian Media Group, was among the prominent guests, and his support for the event was truly encouraging for the artists. Smt. Sweta Mohanty, National Coordinator of the Jammu & Kashmir Study Centre (UK) and a proud member of the Odisha Society of the United Kingdom, spoke about the pride and inspiration the exhibition evoked for Indians both at home and abroad. She highlighted how such platforms reinforce cultural connections and national identity among the global diaspora. Emphasizing the role of leadership in strengthening this bond, she noted that the personal outreach of the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, has played a significant role in making the diaspora feel valued and connected. Wherever he travels, he engages with the Indian community, reinforcing the idea of the diaspora as a 'living bridge' to the motherlandan idea that has resonated deeply with Indians worldwide, she said.

This inaugural ceremony was meticulously coordinated by Mr. ParthaSarathi Panda, whose efforts ensured the seamless execution of the event. From managing logistics and hospitality to overseeing on-site arrangements, the artists were exceptionally well taken care of, allowing them to focus entirely on presenting their work. His attention to detail and thoughtful coordination played a key role in the smooth conduct and overall success of the event. He also delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the guests of honour, to the Deputy Director of the Nehru Centre, Mr. Rakesh Sharma, and especially to the artists who had travelled from India to participate.

