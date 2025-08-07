Indian Doctors Use First Ever Technique to Repair Man's Shoulder in Never Seen before Surgery

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: Amrita Hospital, Faridabad has successfully performed North India's first shoulder revision surgery using a Human Dermal Allograft (HDA) patcha procedure commonly practiced in Western countries but rarely attempted in India. The surgery was conducted on 5th June 2025 on 28-year-old Vasu Batra from Faridabad, who had previously undergone a Bankart repair in 2021 to address recurrent shoulder dislocations. As the earlier surgery failed and his condition deteriorated, the revision procedure was planned to address both bone loss and extensive muscle damage.

"This was an extremely complex case involving both bone loss and soft tissue damage. Because the joint socket had worn down and the shoulder muscle was badly torn, we needed a solution that could fix both problems with accuracy and long-term strength. Hence, we deciaded to go ahead with a human dermal allograft patch in addition to the bone graft to reinforce the repair," said Dr. Priyadarshi Amit, who has previously used this technique during his practice abroad. "To heal the torn rotator cuff, we placed a human dermal allograft patch. This approach gave us the best chance at a long-term repair with reduced risk of re-tear."

In this landmark case, an acellular human dermal allograft patchderived from donor skin tissuewas used to repair the torn rotator cuff and reinforce soft tissue. The patch was specially arranged from the USA through Avana Medical Devices as a patient-specific import solution. Human dermal allografts act as a biologic scaffold that integrates with the patient's own tissue, promoting stronger and more reliable healing.

We are proud to have supported this landmark case by ensuring timely and compliant access to the dermal allograft," said Mr. P Sundararajan, Managing Director at Avana Medical Devices Pvt Ltd. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between international innovation and Indian clinical needs, so patients here can benefit from world-class solutions without delay. We are always proud to introduce new technologies in India to enable Surgeons treat their Patients Better "

Globally, over 20,000 rotator cuff repairs are performed annually using dermal grafts, especially in the US. Clinical studies have shown that using HDA patches reduces the risk of re-tear from 26% in standard procedures to approximately 10%, improving long-term shoulder function. The patient was discharged within 24 hours and is currently undergoing a structured rehabilitation program. The procedure represents a major step forward in orthopaedic innovation in India and opens avenues for introducing advanced biological implants in complex musculoskeletal surgeries.

Mr Vasu Batra said, "The constant pain made everyday tasks really difficult; even lifting my arm or getting dressed was a struggle. After my last surgery failed, I started to wonder if I'd ever fully recover or get back to normal life. This procedure has given me hope again."

Adding to the precision of the surgery, the team also utilised the Arthrex Virtual Implant Positioning (VIP) system for CT-guided pre-operative planning. This technology leverages 3D modeling to enhance implant accuracy by up to 30%, particularly in complex revision cases where normal anatomy is compromised. Rotator cuff injuries are among the most common causes of shoulder dysfunction in Indian adults over 40, with a significant number requiring surgical repair. This case marks a shift towards international standards in shoulder surgery within the Indian healthcare system.

