Indian Edtech StartUp, T Plus One Tradeify LLP Raises USD 30,152 at The Valuation of 5 Million

New Delhi (India), January 18: T Plus One Tradeify LLP, a leading stock market education provider in India, has secured $30,152 in funding at a pre-money valuation of $5 million. This investment marks a prominent milestone for the company, recognised as the country’s only ISO-certified Startup India-approved Edtech platform.



T Plus One has earned its reputation as a premier stock market institute, offering the audience a range of theoretical knowledge and practical insights. Whether catering to beginners taking their first steps into the stock market or seasoned investors honing their strategies, T Plus One provides comprehensive courses personalised to meet the evolving needs of its learners.

The institute’s curriculum is briefly designed to empower individuals and guide them in navigating the complexities of stock trading and investments. T Plus One is committed to providing experienced faculty and cutting-edge learning resources.



CEO Sooraj, CMO Nandhu Rishikesh, CFO, Shiroz, COO Amalraj, CTO Devi Dhanusha, and Founding Partners Anjali and Gopika ensure that T Plus One’s mission to democratise access to stock market education is accomplished on the ground level. The startup caters to a diverse audience, including beginners seeking foundational knowledge, aspiring traders exploring advanced concepts, working professionals diversifying income streams, entrepreneurs making informed business decisions, finance students applying theoretical knowledge, and retirement planners looking to manage and grow their savings through intelligent investments.



With this funding, T Plus One plans to expand its course offerings, enhance its learning platform, and reach a wider audience across India. The company is committed to excellence and innovation in stock market education, helping individuals to achieve financial freedom.

