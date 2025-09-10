Indian Educators Lead at the International Science Teachers Olympiad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: upEducators, India's fastest-growing EdTech company specialising in professional development for educators, successfully organised the International Science Teachers Olympiada global event that recognised and celebrated excellence in science education.

The Olympiad provided educators with a platform to showcase their innovative teaching practices and their commitment to transforming science education. With participation from over 2,500 educators representing 1,500 schools across 22 countries, the Olympiad was a resounding success.

The competition assessed educators across three distinct levels. Below are the names of the Top Winners:

Primary Level (Grades 1-5):

-Ms. Sajida Banu M, Global Public School, Vellore

Secondary Level (Grades 6-10):

-Ms. Vaishnavi Harshad Bhave, Somalwar High School and Junior College, Nagpur

Higher Secondary Level (Grades 11 and Above) - Joint Winners:

-Artamonova Svetlana, Self-employed, China

-Rumeet Bhatnagar, Sunbeam Suncity School, Varanasi

Structured in two phases, the Olympiad aimed to honour educators for their innovative and effective teaching practices. In the first phase, participants completed a 40-minute online assessment that tested their expertise in key areas, including Science Instruction and Pedagogy, Classroom Management, Digital Tool Integration, Cognitive Development, STEM Integration, Inclusive Education and Special Needs, Student Engagement, Differentiated Instruction, Professional Development and Ethics. The top 200 educators advanced to the final phase, the Science Educator Excellence Award.

In the second phase, finalists submitted a comprehensive lesson plan and a short video demonstrating innovative teaching strategies in science education. Top performers received rewards worth ₹10 lakhs, including cash rewards and exam vouchers from Google and Microsoft.

Following the event, upEducators will conduct eight masterclasses led by National Awardee Teachers and industry experts. These sessions will cover topics such as Transforming Science Education with Artificial Intelligence, Design Thinking for 21st-Century Educators, Incorporating STEM & Robotics in Science Education, Gamification and Project-based Learning. These

masterclasses aim to equip educators with cutting-edge tools and methodologies, fostering continuous professional growth.

"We are delighted by the remarkable talent showcased at the International Science Teachers Olympiad. Educators are the true catalysts of change, and this event reinforces our mission to equip them with the skills, knowledge, and recognition they deserve. At upEducators, we are proud to support their professional development and remain committed to building a global community of innovative educators," said Mr. Ankush Bhandari, Founder of upEducators.

