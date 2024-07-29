Indian Enterprises and IYDF Unite to Aid Underprivileged Children in Bihar

India PR Distribution

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 29: On a heartwarming day, the Indian enterprise Kuku Bakers, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), organized a meaningful aid event to provide much-needed supplies and care to underprivileged children in the Baisi area of Bihar.

The event was organized by Priyesh Singh, the owner of Kuku Bakers, and was supported by five dedicated volunteers: Ravi Kumar, Chotu Kumar, Suraj Shrivastav, Akash Raj, and Din Tu Kumar. Together, they brought a variety of carefully prepared aid materials for the children, including school bags, notebooks, erasers, chocolates, pens, pencils, biscuits, sharpeners, and board games. These supplies aimed to assist the children in both their studies and recreational activities.

The aid event took place on July 25, 2024, at the Samaj Sewa Welfare Trust, located on Masjid Road in Baisi, Bihar. The atmosphere at the event was warm and inviting, and the children, accompanied by volunteers, received the thoughtfully prepared items, experiencing the care and love from various sectors of society.

The sponsoring organization, IYDF, provided substantial support for the successful execution of the event. Through such collaboration, businesses and international aid organizations work together to improve the living conditions of underprivileged children, bringing them hope and warmth.

At the end of the event, Priyesh Singh remarked, "We are honored to participate in such activities, and seeing the smiles on the children's faces is our greatest reward. We hope to have more opportunities in the future to contribute to society."

This event not only helped children in need but also demonstrated the positive role of businesses and international organizations in promoting social welfare. The organizers hope that such actions will inspire more people to get involved in charitable activities, bringing more positive energy to society.

