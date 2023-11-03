Indian Entrepreneur Sudhakar Adapa Acquires the Rights to HELLO! Indo-Arabia and HELLO! Arabia Magazines

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3: Sudhakar Adapa, the business powerhouse behind Bia Brands, has made a historic move into media in partnership with the internationally renowned !HOLA! Group. With his characteristic bold vision, Adapa is adding luxury lifestyle magazines HELLO! Indo-Arabia and HELLO Arabia! to his portfolio, marking a significant milestone as the first Indian national to enter this publishing arena.

A byword for glamour, HELLO! will provide Bia Brands with a strategic advantage in the Middle East. As more and more Indian luxury brands are going global and GCC is one of the key markets for them, HELLO! offers a huge platform to reach out to the Arabian audience.

Both HELLO! Indo-Arabia and HELLO! Arabia will be infused with a distinctive Indian flair, featuring an array of national celebrities alongside international names. This alluring mix promises not only to attract audiences but also to proudly highlight India's diverse cultural heritage on the world stage. The prestigious look and feel of HELLO! Indo-Arabia and HELLO! Arabia will showcase the media expertise for which the !HOLA! Group is famous.

Sudhakar Adapa - Founder & CEO, Bia Brands - says of his latest achievement, "Taking the reins of HELLO! Indo-Arabia and HELLO! Arabia has been a proud moment for me. It is even more special considering the fact that I am the first Indian national to secure such rights. In today's ever-evolving business landscape, it's imperative for us to build strong, global brands. Media plays a pivotal role in this journey. HELLO! Indo-Arabia and HELLO! Arabia, both being globally renowned luxury and celebrity magazines, provide us with a unique leverage to access the vibrant GCC countries."

!HOLA! Group's Chairman, Eduardo Sanchez Perez, comments, "We're delighted that HELLO! Indo-Arabia and HELLO! Arabia join the big !HOLA! and HELLO! family, and that readers from the Gulf region will join us to celebrate life's most beautiful moments with the inspiring exclusives, news and human interest stories they will find in these two magazines."

To maximise audience engagement, HELLO! Indo-Arabia will appear in English and HELLO! Arabia in Arabic, while each will have both print and digital editions. A series of exclusive events will magnify the impact of the publications and, by association, Bia Brands.

A jewel in the !HOLA! Group's crown, HELLO! magazine is loved for its positive content and privileged access, spanning the worlds of entertainment, royalty, philanthropy, sports and more. The !HOLA! Group includes 20 international editions in ten different languages reaching more than ten million readers each week, along with 15 websites with more than 50 million unique users per month, and a broadcast channel received by more than 22 million households.

BIA Brands, your distinguished "House of Brands", leads the way in FMCG excellence, encompassing Food & Beverages and Skincare. Our unwavering commitment to unparalleled quality and ongoing innovation reshapes the consumer experience.

Within our esteemed portfolio, you'll find Brew & Bliss, a renowned name in crafting toptier instant coffee blends, Nut-O-Licious, your trusted source for delectable flavored nuts, and La Kah Fay, an illustrious coffee brand. These brands epitomize the highest standards of quality, flavor, and an unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional products. BIA Brands is not simply a "House of Brands"; it's your steadfast partner in the pursuit of excellence, whether you're an individual seeking extraordinary snacks, a connoisseur exploring fresh coffee horizons, a skincare enthusiast looking for top-tier solutions, or a distinguished hospitality establishment striving to elevate your offerings.

