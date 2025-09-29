Indian entrepreneurs outpace global counterparts on adopting luxury lifestyles, mobility

New Delhi, Sep 29 Unlike their global counterparts, entrepreneurs in India are overwhelmingly positive about their personal wealth outlook, with 95 per cent predicting their wealth will grow over the next few years, a report showed on Monday.

Among them, 56 per cent believe their wealth will improve significantly, while 39 per cent expect moderate growth.

Rich entrepreneurs in India are spending their wealth on luxury lifestyle as their optimism and global outlook help them expand their horizons across borders, according to research from HSBC Private Bank.

The HSBC’s 'Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2025' reveals that allocations toward real estate for personal use (64 per cent), health and wellness (61 per cent), and luxury experiences (59 per cent) are significantly higher among entrepreneurs in India compared to their global counterparts.

“Their investments in luxury lifestyles, global mobility, and diversified portfolios signal not just confidence in their wealth trajectory but also their readiness to capitalize on the next wave of global opportunities and deepening international wealth corridors as globalisation enters a new phase,” said Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India.

This optimism is particularly pronounced in markets such as the UK, the UAE, India, and Singapore. Key drivers of this optimism in India are opportunities for new investments and ventures (64 per cent), positive performance of investment portfolios (56 per cent), favourable economic outlook for the local economy (54 per cent) and positive business performance (43 per cent).

According to the report, entrepreneurs in India have a particularly global outlook, with 73 per cent holding multi-residency status — significantly higher than the global average of 56 per cent. The vast majority are open to relocating abroad, with the UK and US emerging as the top destinations, followed by Switzerland, UAE, and Singapore.

Among those entrepreneurs looking to make a personal move, the primary motivations for cross border movements include better quality of life for themselves and their families (78 per cent); access to new investment opportunities (75 per cent); and expansion of business into new markets (71 per cent).

