Indian F1 School team makes it to World Finals in Singapore, sponsored by ALP Group

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 28: ALP Group announced that its proud to sponsor Team Blaze that has made it to World Finals in Singapore – in F1 for Schools competition.

It's a team of four 15 year olds, 3 of them are girls, that have made it to the finals of one of the world's most difficult - F1 in Schools competition.

F1 Racing is one of the most followed and hugely popular sport across the world. It's adrenalin rush for fans, engineering marvel and test of human grit for teams participating. Thus was born `F1 for Schools' to capitalize the popularity of the sport amongst youth. With 200,000 students participating from 42 different countries, F1 in schools is the biggest STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) competition in the world in which teams of students – (under 19) deploy CAD/CAM software to collaborate, Design, Research and Develop, Analyse, Manufacture, Test, and then Race cars made from F1 model block.

This almost seemingly incredible, feat has been achieved by Amira and her Team Blaze, hailing from Gurugram, students of British School, who have made it to the world finals, as their 'Team Blaze' were the National Champions in India, and are amongst the top 10 teams in the world, in this F1 competition.

Who would have thought that an Indian team of predominantly 15 year old girls would take on, challenge, and excel against an internationally macho sports fraternity of 18-19 year old boys. Team Blaze has received an overwhelming support for their 'F1' Finals from schools across India, and from celebrities as well. From the Hon. Member of Parliament Ms. Hema Malani, to Mr Gautam Adani, to The British High Commissioner, and from TED forum where they had given a talk to popularize STEM education, have all wished them Good Luck for their final race on 9th September in Singapore.

While Amira, Jasmeh, Aryan and Shrishti as Team Blaze, promote the cause of STEM education in girls, and stand for sustainable choices in life, they also symbolize the 'spirit of success' to Indian teenagers today. Wishing them glory and success as it's a team that shall make India proud.

About ALP Group:

ALP Group is a leading manufacturer of Rubber, EPDM, Polymer, and Silicon products for Automotive, Railways and Aerospace industries. It also has a range of Thermal & Acoustic Insulation products for HVAC, Construction industries, and packaging applications. The company manufactures several household products as well, e.g anti skid bathroom mats, yoga mats, window and door seals, shower seals, door stoppers and anti fatigue kitchen mats. The group turnover is US$ 200 million, while the capital employed is close to US $ 100 million. The Group, founded in 1985, has, at present seven state of the art manufacturing units, located in India & across South Africa and Australia. It also has its presence in Europe, USA, Middle East and South East Asia with a total of 11 companies across the world and employs over 3000 trained workforce.

The company's R&D and testing laboratories are NABL accredited, and DSIR approved.

Key Group Companies in the group include :-

ALP NISHIKAWA COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED

ALP Nishikawa Company Private Limited (ANCO), is a Joint Venture with Nishikawa Rubber Co., Ltd., (NRC) of Japan. It is the flagship company of ALP Group and leading manufacturer of TPE, PVC, CRC Metal, Coated Aluminium & EPDM Rubber & Weather Sealing Systems for Cars and Commercial Vehicles in India. NRC is world leader in Sealing industry with operations in Japan, USA, India, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Mexico.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, ALP Nishikawa has strong OEM presence, with all leading automobile manufacturers as its customers all over India. ALP Nishikawa is a design capable company, which can provide holistic design, tooling and manufacturing solutions in sealing systems from front bumper to rear bumper in-house.

ALP Overseas Private Limited (ALPO):

ALP Overseas, leverages the group's strength in Polymer Technology to cater to various International customers. The Company utilizes manufacturing facilities in Australia India, and South Africa and has distribution network in Europe, USA, Middle East, and Africa.

ALP Aeroflex India Private Limited (AAIPL):

A joint venture of ALP Overseas Private Limited of India and the Eastern Polymer Industries of Thailand for manufacturing of EPDM and Nitrile Rubber Insulation Sheets, Tubes and Accessories for Thermal & Acoustic Insulation. It also manufactures moulded auto parts, noticeably the Thar Mahindra moulded top. The company is poised for major expansion with a new plant equipped with latest state-of-the-art technology, in Gugalkota, near Neemrana (Rajasthan State).

