Indian firm Persistent Systems acquires US-based Starfish Associates

Pune, July 3 Digital engineering and enterprise modernisation company Persistent Systems on Wednesday said it had acquired New Jersey-based Starfish Associates for an undisclosed sum.

Known for its enterprise communications automation platform, Starfish Associates caters to the world’s largest enterprises including many Fortune 500 companies.

“The integration of Starfish Associates’ platform greatly enhances our unified communications and contact centre management offerings as this industry undergoes significant disruption on the back of AI-led innovations,” said Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent Systems.

Starfish Associates' automation platform enhances multi-vendor communication management through automation with platforms such as Amazon Connect, Avaya, Cisco, Genesys, and Microsoft Teams.

"Joining forces with Persistent presents a new chapter for us, on the one hand augmenting our capabilities in integration, automation, and AI-driven contact centre transformation, and on the other hand, giving us access to Persistent’s strong customer base,” said Robert Hankin, Co-Founder and Partner, Starfish Associates.

With the acquisition of Starfish Associates, Pune-based Persistent is positioned to disrupt the unified communications and contact centre markets, said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research.

