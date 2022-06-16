Indian Foxnut - leading makhana brand eyes PAN India expansion

The Indian Foxnut Company, manufacturer and supplier of makhana (fox nut), plans to expand its footprint across India.

One of the leading producers of fox nuts since 2020, the company helmed by Mrinal Kumar strives to continue the family legacy of more than 4 decades.

Founded in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Indian Foxnut is one of the market leaders among global makhana suppliers. Since its inception, the company has observed various changes in the makhana sector and rose to the top with a strong supply network and global customers.

When makhana was less well-known among nutritionists, dietitians, and fitness enthusiasts, Indian Foxnut was founded even before that. The firm has been instrumental in boosting makhana manufacturing in India and popularising Indian makhana among worldwide customers. To keep up with rising demand, makhana producers in India are becoming more globally standardized and efficient in their production methods. One remarkable example is Indian Foxnuts.

The founder of the company Mrinal Kumar Shahi coming from a farmer background and his family is into farming since 1980. Due to corona, he was working from home and he bring up an idea to make a food brand and started Makhana business with the help of friends and started the company which is a manufacturer and supplier of makhana (fox nut) and now has a vision to expand across India.

Global production of roasted makhana necessitates complex food processing methods with strict quality and food safety requirements. Indian Foxnut benefits from an integrated makhana supply chain and advanced food production facilities, from planting makhana in field systems and collecting seeds through cleaning, sorting, and processing.

We have overhauled and modernized every touchpoint in makhana production. It has helped to improve product quality and achieve the highest level of food safety. We continuously innovate our product range, with a focus on healthy, nutritionally-balanced snacks.

The company's roasted makhanas are made with only the highest quality Phool makhana seeds and come in a variety of retail sizes: 110 grams, 220 grams, 660 grams, and 1320 grams. Indian Foxnut takes great effort in developing distinctive tastes for our roasted makhana products, and our most popular roasted makhana products come in a variety of Asian and worldwide flavors such as Barbeque, Butter, tomato, Cream & Onion, Tikka Masala, Peri Peri, and Pudina.

India is one of the world's largest and highest-quality makhana producers. Makhana has long been a component of Indian vegetarian food. It accounts for about 90% of total Indian output, making it a key cash crop in Bihar.

One Euryale Ferox plant yields roughly 100 makhana seeds, and a hectare of land can typically support 10,000 plants. Makhana farms require a water depth of around one foot to cultivate. In terms of quality and food safety, the field system provides a more uniform and regulated environment.

Indian Foxnut intends to expand and launch its products in all Indian states while maintaining high quality and food safety standards for its raw and processed makhana products. The company's integrated supply network guarantees consistent supply throughout the year. Makhana snacks have distinct flavours that are quite popular among young customers and youngsters.

