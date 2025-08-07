Indian gifting startups raise funds worth $116 million in 10 years

New Delhi, Aug 7 India’s gifting startups raised $115.9 million in the last decade, showing steady but modest growth, a report said on Thursday.

Gifting startups globally raised $1.7 billion from 2015 to date. Funding activity in gifting business for 2025 remains muted worldwide and in India, the report from data intelligence firm Tracxn Technologies said.

In 2025, Indigifts was the sole Indian firm to secure funding, and raised $57,600 in an angel round. Indian gifting firms raised $1.3 million in 2024, and $32.7 million in 2023.

The sector saw its highest funding activity in 2022 after Covid-19 pandemic due to changes in gifting behaviour. Indian startups raised $63.9 million, marking their highest annual total. Global startups also peaked in 2022, raising $559 million. The momentum, however, slowed in the following years as investors shifted focus from blitzscaling to supporting sustainable, capital-efficient businesses.

The gifting industry has shifted from a primarily offline, occasion-based market to a tech-enabled, experience-focused sector, said the report.

Gifting startups worldwide raised $66.2 million in four funding rounds in 2025 year-to-date. In 2024, global funding reached $99.8 million, down 54 per cent YoY. Investors are cautious, prioritising profitability rather than scale.

According to the report, Raise, based in the US, secured $220 million, becoming the top-funded player in the online gift card marketplace. Floward, a Saudi based flower gifting platform, ranks second with $190.2 million in funding, followed by UK-based Bloom & Wild.

“The gifting and rewards sector has quietly evolved into a globally relevant, innovation-led category. India, while still maturing, has built a strong base of resilient, founder-led gifting businesses that are defining new benchmarks in digital-first branding and operational efficiency,” said Neha Singh, Co-Founder, Tracxn.

Under the ‘Startup India’ initiative, the government is implementing three flagship schemes -- FFS, Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) to support startups at various stages of their business cycle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor