Indian Health Tech Leader Kunal Aggarwal Represents India at Global Health Exhibition 2025, Riyadh

VMPL

New Delhi [India]/ Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 13: Kunal Aggarwal, Founder and Director of Easy Solution, proudly represented India on the global healthcare innovation stage at the prestigious Global Health Exhibition 2025, held from 27-30 October 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hosted under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the event brought together healthcare leaders, innovators, policymakers, and technology visionaries from more than 60 countries

The four-day global platform, attended by over 130,000 participants and featuring 200+ international speakers, explored the future of healthcare through the lenses of innovation, digital transformation, and AI-driven hospital ecosystems. The exhibition served as a vibrant forum for exchanging ideas on building sustainable, patient-centric healthcare models powered by emerging technologies.

Exclusive Representation and Leadership Role

Invited specially by the Saudi Government, Kunal Aggarwal stood out as the only Indian delegate in his category, underscoring India's growing role in shaping the future of digital healthcare globally. As part of the event's high-impact leadership series, Kunal moderated a Fireside Chat on "Robotics and Automation in the Smart Hospital Ecosystem."

The distinguished panel included

* Dr. Essam Saad Alghamdi, Group Chief Medical Officer, Al Hayat Hospitals

* Dr. Hani Hazza Alghamdi, Executive Director, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center, Riyadh

The engaging discussion attracted global delegates, innovators, and hospital executives, offering valuable perspectives on how smart technologies are revolutionizing the healthcare landscape.

Exploring the Smart Hospital Revolution

The session delved into how robotics, artificial intelligence, and automation are redefining precision surgery, clinical workflows, and patient engagement. Kunal emphasized the strategic importance of aligning clinical excellence with digital innovation, stating:

"The future of healthcare lies in seamlessly integrating technology with clinical excellence. India has a unique opportunity to become a global model for cost-efficient smart hospital transformationbridging affordability, accessibility, and advanced technology."

Panelists discussed the growing need for AI-enabled decision systems, virtual surgical simulations, robotic process automation (RPA) for hospital operations, and digital twin technologies for healthcare infrastructure planning. A key highlight was the consensus that technology adoption must go hand in hand with staff upskilling, leadership alignment, and patient-centric innovation.

Key Discussion Themes

* Robotics in Surgery: How automation and surgical robots enhance precision, reduce risks, and accelerate recovery.

* Infrastructure Integration: Building interconnected hospital systems powered by AI, IoT,and cloud-based platforms.

* AI-Driven Decision Systems: Utilizing predictive analytics for clinical and operational decision-making.

* Virtual Simulations & Training: Employing digital twins for surgical rehearsal and staff education.

* Upskilling Healthcare Teams: Developing future-ready hospital workforces aligned with smart technology.

* Patient Experience Transformation: Leveraging automation to improve satisfaction, safety, and personalization.

Both Saudi healthcare leaders highlighted the growing demand for cross-border collaboration among policymakers, clinicians, and technology innovators to co-create globally adaptable smart hospital frameworks.

Easy Solution: Powering India's Digital Healthcare Journey

Under Kunal Aggarwal's leadership, Easy Solution has emerged as a trusted partner for healthcare digital transformation across India. The firm specializes in hospital performance improvement, technology enablement, and accreditation readiness for NABH and JCI.

Easy Solution's portfolio includes:

* End-to-end HIS/EMR integration and interoperability design

* Hospital process redesign for efficiency and patient flow optimization

* Business restructuring and financial performance turnaround

* Patient experience enhancement through digital service pathways

* Clinical quality improvement using data-driven insights

By blending clinical operations with innovative technologies, Easy Solution is enabling Indian hospitals to meet international standards while staying rooted in cost-effective healthcare delivery models.

India's Growing Global Footprint

Kunal Aggarwal's participation at the Global Health Exhibition reinforces India's rapidly expanding influence in the global healthcare innovation ecosystem. His presence at this high-profile international platform symbolizes India's transition from technology adopter to healthcare innovation leader.

The discussions paved the way for India-Saudi collaborations in:

* Smart hospital development and technology exchange

* Joint R&D initiatives in health informatics, robotics, and AI

* Leadership and training programs for future-ready healthcare executives

Speaking about his experience, Kunal shared:

"Representing India at a platform of such scale was both an honor and a responsibility. It reaffirmed the world's confidence in India's ability to lead the next wave of healthcare innovation. Our mission at Easy Solution is to empower hospitals to become smarter, safer, and more patient-focused through technology and transformation."

About the Global Health Exhibition 2025

Organized annually in Riyadh, the Global Health Exhibition is the Middle East's largest healthcare business and innovation platform. Supported by the Saudi Ministry of Health, it brings together thought leaders, healthcare providers, and technology companies to advance global health systems through innovation, sustainability, and digital excellence.

About Easy Solution

Easy Solution is a leading healthcare performance and digital transformation consulting firm that helps hospitals enhance efficiency, clinical quality, and patient experience through technology-driven strategies. The firm partners with healthcare organizations to enable data-driven decision-making, digital integration, and process redesign aimed at creating future-ready smart hospitals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor