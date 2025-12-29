Indian Healthcare League Concludes Inaugural Season in Nathdwara; RLC Warriors Crowned Champions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 29: The Indian Healthcare League (IHL), India's first professionally structured T20 cricket league exclusively for doctors, concluded its inaugural season on December 21, 2025, at the Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre in Nathdwara, marking the successful completion of one of the country's largest organised sporting platforms for healthcare professionals.

The eight-day tournament featured 18 T20 matches played between six state-based franchise teams representing Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. A total of 108 doctors from across India participated, including senior clinicians, hospital owners and young practicing doctors from diverse healthcare institutions.

RLC Warriors, captained by Dr. Rahul Mangal, emerged as the champions of the inaugural season. Dr. Mangal is also the Founder of the Indian Healthcare League and CMD, Whitecoat Sports.

Speaking on the conclusion of the inaugural season, Dr. Rahul Mangal, Founder, Indian Healthcare League and CMD, Whitecoat Sports, said, "season 1 has reaffirmed our belief that doctors deserve a professional platform to pursue sport while promoting fitness, balance and social responsibility. IHL marks the beginning of a national healthcare sports movement."

Speaking about the win, he reflected, "this victory holds a very special place in my heart. Winning as the captain of RLC Warriors while simultaneously shouldering the responsibility of organizing the league was not easy. Seeing our players perform under the lights, knowing that their efforts were being showcased live to audiences across the country, made every challenge worthwhile."

Speaking about the selection of the place, Mr. Nishant Mehta, CEO, IHL, said, "Nathdwara, Rajasthan, came to us as a natural choice. From the very beginning, we were aligned with the league's focus on taking large-format sporting events beyond metro cities."

While sharing the vision of the league, Adheer Yadav, Promoter, IHL, highlighted that, "Indian Healthcare League has created a unique platform where healthcare professionals and students come together beyond hospitals and classrooms, building camaraderie, leadership and resilience through sport. Looking ahead, we see IHL growing into a national movement that nurtures talent, promotes well-being and strengthens the healthcare ecosystem."

According to the information, all matches were broadcast live across DD Sports, Waves OTT and Prasar Bharati's digital platforms, delivering over 3,780 minutes of national broadcast coverage. The opening ceremony featured Ajay Hooda and Vindu Dara Singh, while professional commentary was led by Tanya Purohit, bringing mainstream broadcast standards to doctors' cricket for the first time.

While speaking about the doctor's League, Tanya Purohit said, "having covered professional cricket for years, I came in with expectations, but the Indian Healthcare League genuinely surprised me. The quality of cricket, fitness and professionalism were outstanding. Beyond the game, the league's focus on cancer awareness and doctors' well-being makes it truly meaningful. With such a high benchmark set in Season 1, Season 2 will only raise the bar further."

Following the conclusion of its inaugural edition, the organisers stated that the Indian Healthcare League plans to expand nationally over the next three to five years, with additional franchises, structured state-wise player trials, transparent auctions, and future formats including women's and junior healthcare leagues.

