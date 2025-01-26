Indian healthcare sector most targeted by cyberattacks, followed by education: Report

New Delhi [India], January 26 : The Indian healthcare sector was the most impacted by cyberattacks, with 8,614 weekly attacks per organisation, according to cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies.

This was followed by education/research (7,983) and government/military (4,731) over the last six months, the firm said in its report.

The report titled The State of Global Cyber Security 2025 highlights the current cyber threat landscape in India, where organizations faced an average of 3,291 attacks per week over the past six monthssignificantly higher than the global average of 1,847.

The most prevalent malware in India includes two Remote Access Trojans (RATs), one infostealer (Formbook), one ransomware strain (Maze), and a botnet and downloader, both identified as FakeUpdates, according to the report.

In May, India faced a critical data breach that exposed 500 GB of biometric data, including fingerprints and facial scans, the report added.

Another interesting revelation was the use of generative AI (GenAI) in cyberattacks.

The report added that the year 2024 was marked by the increasing role of generative AI (GenAI) in cyberattacks. From disinformation campaigns to deepfake videos, GenAI was used to accelerate cyberattacks, steal money, and influence public opinion, according to the report.

At the same time, the report added that infostealer attacks surged by 58 percent, revealing a maturing cyber ecosystem.

Over 70 percent of infected devices were personal, as threat actors targeted bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environments to breach corporate resources, as per the report.

"Cybersecurity in 2025 is not only about protecting networks; it's about safeguarding trust in our systems and institutions. The State of Global Cyber Security 2025 highlights the rapid evolution of threats and reinforces the need for resilience in the face of persistent and complex adversaries," said Maya Horowitz, VP of Research at Check Point Software.

On the global front, the report reveals that an alarming 44 percent increase in global cyberattacks year over year was observed.

According to the report, nation-states are shifting from acute attacks to chronic campaigns aimed at eroding trust and destabilizing systems.

