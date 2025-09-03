Indian Heritage Hotels Association demands GST exemption for foreign tourists

Jaipur, Sep 3 The Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) has submitted a memorandum to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking GST exemption for foreign tourists.

According to IHHA Secretary General Captain Gaj Singh Alsisar, this measure would help India compete more effectively with destinations such as Southeast Asia and Israel, while also offsetting the foreign exchange deficit caused by ongoing US tariff issues.

He made these remarks on Tuesday during a press conference at Alsisar Haveli, ahead of the 12th IHHA Annual Convention and 24th Annual General Meeting.

The convention will take place at Castle Kanota in Jaipur on September 6 and 7, with nearly 150 heritage hoteliers from across India expected to participate.

Of the 206 heritage hotels in the country, almost 140 are located in Rajasthan.

This year's convention will be held under the theme 'Romantic Heritage', reflecting how heritage properties embody romance through their music, cuisine, architecture, and equestrian traditions.

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari will inaugurate the exhibition on September 6 by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The inaugural session will feature a talk on Revival of Heritage Architecture by Sanjeev Vidyarthi, followed by the screening of a documentary on Rajasthan's folk music by Abhimanyu Singh Alsisar.

A dialogue on Hotel Operations by Veer Vijay Singh Dundlod and a presentation by Solar Edge Technologies will also be part of the day's programme.

Later in the day, Union Minister Shekhawat will attend the IHHA Executive Committee meeting.

This exclusive session for committee members will be followed by a walk through General Amar Singh's Library and Museum, along with the screening of a documentary on General Amar Singh at Mardana Bagh.

On September 7, the IHHA will hold its 24th Annual General Meeting, during which elections will also be conducted.

The day will feature a panel discussion on the future of tourism with Rajasthan's eminent representatives.

Further panel discussions will explore reviving the dying art and craft as well as horse safari and rural tourism.

The convention will conclude with a vote of thanks from IHHA Joint Secretary Prithvi Singh Kanota.

The IHHA emphasised that its objective is to infuse youthful energy into heritage tourism, inspire the next generation to take up leadership roles, and strengthen strategies to promote India's heritage hotels both domestically and internationally.

IHHA leaders reiterated that heritage tourism not only sustains cultural traditions but also ensures sustainable development by engaging local communities and promoting responsible tourism.

Future initiatives will focus on deeper government collaborations, empowering rural communities, and positioning India as a leading global heritage tourism destination.

