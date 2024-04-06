Indian Institute of Fashion and Design-IIFD Attains Coveted 8th Position in National Ranking in India Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2024

ATK

New Delhi [India], April 6: Indian Institute of Fashion and Design (IIFD), a beacon of excellence in design education, proudly announces its stellar achievement in the India Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2024. Securing the prestigious 8th position among the top 40 design colleges in India (Private), this remarkable feat underscores IIFD's unwavering commitment to academic distinction, innovation, and industry relevance.

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, IIFD has consistently strived to redefine the boundaries of design education. The institute's unwavering dedication to fostering creativity, nurturing talent, and providing students with a world-class learning environment has garnered recognition from one of India's most respected ranking frameworks.

The India Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) is a comprehensive assessment tool that evaluates higher education institutions based on various parameters including academic excellence, faculty expertise, infrastructure, research output, and industry interface. In the highly competitive landscape of design education, securing a top position in the IIRF rankings is a testament to an institution's commitment to excellence and its ability to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

IIFD's journey to the 8th position in the IIRF 2024 rankings is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. The institute's curriculum is designed to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and expertise needed to succeed in the dynamic field of design. From fashion design to interior design, textile design to graphic design, IIFD offers a diverse range of programs that cater to the diverse interests and aspirations of aspiring designers.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Vimi Vansil, Director of IIFD, expressed her delight, stating, "We are honored to be recognized as the 8th top design college in India by the India Institutional Ranking Framework 2024. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing world-class education and empowering the next generation of designers. At IIFD, we strive to nurture creativity, foster innovation, and equip our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the competitive world of design."

In addition to its academic excellence, IIFD is also known for its industry-oriented approach and strong industry partnerships. The institute collaborates with leading design firms, fashion houses, and industry experts to provide students with real-world exposure and practical experience. Through internships, workshops, seminars, and industry visits, students at IIFD gain invaluable insights into the workings of the industry and emerge as industry-ready professionals.

As IIFD celebrates its achievement in the IIRF 2024 rankings, the institute remains committed to its mission of shaping the future of design education in India and beyond. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and excellence, IIFD continues to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of designers, thinkers, and innovators.

