Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur Hosts 'Ideas Matter Most' Talk Show with National Leaders on India's Roadmap towards Viksit Bharat@2047

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], August 26: The prestigious flagship talk show "Ideas Matter Most", organized at the IIM Sambalpur campus on 23rd and 24th August 2025, concluded successfully with inspiring discussions and powerful ideas on the theme - "Navigating the Intersection of Tech and Entrepreneurship Towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047." The two-day event brought together eminent speakers, thought leaders, and distinguished guests from across India.

The event was graced by the presence of Smt. Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Hon'ble member of Parliament ,Lok Sabha| Shri Sujeet Kumar, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha | Maharani Sahiba Nivritti Kumari Ji Mewar of Udaipur. Distinguished contributions also came from Dr. Suvrokamal Dutta (International Political, Economic & Foreign Policy Expert) and Ms. Sarika Singh (BBC Senior Presenter & Broadcast Journalist) and other entrepreneur & changemakers from across India.

Adding to the occasion, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, addressed the gathering, highlighting the institute's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers for Viksit Bharat @ 2047. The event was presided over by Mr. Pranav Kumar, Founder of Ideas Matter Most, who has been the driving force behind creating this unique platform for idea-centric dialogue.

Over two days, the talk show witnessed insightful discussions on the role of technology, entrepreneurship, cultural heritage, philanthropy, and leadership in shaping India's future. Speakers emphasized that powerful ideas, when combined with innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, can transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Sharing his vision, Pranav Kumar, Founder of Ideas Matter Most, said:

"Every idea matters to make a big impact. Through this platform, we aim to recognize and encourage diverse ideas and innovations that can pave the way for a brighter and developed India."

The event drew enthusiastic participation from students, innovators, entrepreneurs, academicians, and media representatives, establishing Ideas Matter Most as one of India's leading thought-leadership platforms.

Ideas Matter Most is a flagship talk show initiative that celebrates the power of ideas across technology, entrepreneurship, innovation, culture, and policy. In association with leading institutions and media partners, it brings together influential voices to inspire, engage, and spark meaningful change.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor