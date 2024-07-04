Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Reaccredited by AACSB, Reinforcing Commitment to Excellence

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 4: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) proudly announces its reaccreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). This prestigious recognition places IIMU among the top 6% of business schools worldwide, continuing to distinguish it as the youngest B-school in India to achieve this honour just 13 years after its inception.

AACSB International has extended business accreditation to 86 institutions globally this year, underscoring its mission to provide greater access to high-quality business education and connect businesses with top talent. "AACSB congratulates each institution on achieving AACSB accreditation," said Stephanie Bryant, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Accreditation Officer at AACSB. "The commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of each school's dedicationnot only to its students, alumni network, and the greater business communitybut to society as a whole," she added.

Achieving AACSB accreditation is a rigorous, mission-driven process involving a thorough assessment of internal activities, mentorship with an AACSB advisor, and a peer-reviewed evaluation focused on continuous improvement. This multiyear journey requires schools to develop and implement plans aligning with AACSB's accreditation standards, emphasising excellence in strategic management, innovation, research, and teaching and learning.

IIMU's reaccreditation for another six years underscores the institute's commitment to delivering exceptional management education and fostering a culture of innovation and leadership.

"IIMU's extended AACSB accreditation will further enhance its international linkages, opening up newer avenues for student and faculty exchanges and collaborations with leading global institutions. This achievement aligns with IIMU's mission to be a globally respected management school that nurtures socially responsible and impactful leaders," said Shri Pankaj Patel, Chairman - IIM Udaipur.

Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, expressed his delight on this achievement, stating, "Being accredited by AACSB for the second time is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire community, including faculty, staff, students, and alumni. This recognition reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest academic and professional standards."

The reaccreditation process involved a meticulous review of IIMU's programs, faculty qualifications, strategic management, and commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. The AACSB accreditation is not just a milestone but an ongoing journey toward achieving excellence in business education and research.

The institute extends its heartfelt thanks to all stakeholders for their relentless efforts and support in achieving this milestone.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2022 as well as the QS Global MIM Ranking 2020, only the 4th IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta, and Bangalore, to be in the FT Global MIM Ranking and only the 7th IIM in the QS 2021 Global MIM Rankings. In both Rankings, IIM Udaipur is the youngest B-School in the world! IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

