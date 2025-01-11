Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) acknowledges the Indian Packaging fraternity with the most renowned INDIASTAR and PACMACHINE Recognition

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: The Indian Institute of Packaging organized the INDIASTAR and PACMACHINE 2024, the National Recognition for packaging Excellence. The grand Presentation ceremony is being held on 10thJanuary, 2025 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. Around 450 members from the Industry & allied sector, Winners, were present for this glittering Function. Raimati Ghiuria, the Millet Queen of India graced this occasion as a Chief Guest.

"I am confident in the coming years, the Indian packaging industry will see substantial growth. The increasing awareness regarding clean water, safe food, and pharmaceuticals along with the adoption of next-gen digital technologies will aggressively penetrate and drive the packaging industry. The packaging industry is playing a dynamic role in the world economy. Indian packaging industry is becoming a preferred hub for the global packaging industry in India's economy. The scope of packaging innovation is helping to expand the domestic market as well as the global market.

I personally feel that under the present scenario, INDIASTAR & PACMACHINE programme has taken a valid step towards recognizing packaging and allied industries for their innovations and adopting new technologies in packaging materials, packages, and packaging machinery to compete with the international market. It is noteworthy that, INDIASTAR & PACMACHINE contest to recognize excellence in packaging innovation and design is an excellent initiative to encourage the Indian packaging industry to develop high standard package design at an international level." says 'Queen of Millets' Raimati Ghiuria, a tribal farmer from Odisha who has preserved 30 rare millet varieties and 72 indigenous rice varieties. She has also empowered hundreds of women along the way. She was invited to the G20 Summit held to commemorate the 'International Year of Millets'.

Chairman IIP, Sunil Jain observed that, "It is a proud moment for the Indian Institute of Packaging to organize the prestigious National Recognition for Excellence in Packaging INDIASTAR & PACMACHINE. These events are a major milestone in the history of the Institute and continue to be an enabler for the Indian packaging Industry to expand its Global footprint. INDIASTAR & PACMACHINE recognition showcase the capabilities of the Indian industry in Packaging and its allied industries and reflect the best from exciting entries from latest packaging materials, machinery, equipment, and services. I congratulate all the winners and participants. I am sure that this program will encourage even more innovation and ideation across board in the times to come."

Director IIP, R. K. Mishra, IRS stated "INDIASTAR or PACMACHINE entries are really "best of the best" in real sense. This recognition has inspired many innovations complimenting Government of India's two important missions i.e. "Make in India" as well as "Atmanirbhar Bharat". This initiative was introduced by the Institute with the objective of inspiring the package designs with indigenous technology and user industry to innovate customer friendly, cost effective, convenience and environmentally with high functional property package design for the acceptance of the modern consumer".

Assistant Director & Head of International Packaging Centre, IIP, Shekhar Amberkar who is the co-ordinator for this grand event mentioned that, "This is one of the renowned event in the World. The distinction 'INDIASTAR' & 'PACMACHINE' enjoys a high level of recognition worldwide and serves as a brand for the companies, agencies and students with outstanding design skills. The programme received 473 entries, a record of nominations. The quality of the nominations & selection parameters makes this contest much more trustworthy, valuable and even more competitive as well. I feel extremely proud to share that, Indiastar 2024 winners have made INDIA to reach to 1st position across the Globe in maximum nominations for WORLDSTAR 2025 as well as 1st position across Asia in winning maximum awards for ASIASTAR 2024".

The Institute has maintained its unique position as an internationally reputed organisation by responding to the needs of the country, and acting as a single window for India's capabilities in Packaging science and technology. With standing for the last 58 years, IIP instituted the INDIASTAR recognition in 1972 to promote and encourage excellence in packaging design, innovation and sustainability. Over a period, this recognition has become popular and firmly entrenched as the premier event for India's Packaging fraternity.

IIP also introduced the PACMACHINE in 1992 to recognize the achievements and promote the efforts of the packaging machinery sector. The main objective has been to celebrate the excellence with innovative concepts in design and development in packaging machinery particularly for import substitution & promotion of exports.

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) is an autonomous and apex body working under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India for the promotion of packaging standards in the country. The Institute set up in 1966 is dedicated in serving the nation and industry to achieve excellence in packaging through its diversified activities that encompass the entire spectrum of packaging. With its headquarter and the principal laboratories in Mumbai, and other regional offices and laboratories, the activities of the institute are in line with those of the world's premiere packaging Institutes. IIP's activities includes Training & Education, Consultancy & Projects, Laboratory testing, Quality evaluation of packaging material and packages, Export promotion by way of organizing Seminars, Conferences & Exhibitions, Information & Publication and many more. The institute is closely linked with major international packaging organizations world over.

For more information award report, please visit http://www.iip-in.com

