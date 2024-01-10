"Indian investments are flourishing in Armenia", Armenian Minister Vahan Kerobyan

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Vahan Kerobyan, Minister of Economy for Armenia, took centre stage at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, emphasising the growing significance of trade and investments between India and Armenia.

Minister Kerobyan underscored the robust bilateral investment landscape as evidence of the strengthening of economic bonds between the two nations.

Kerobyan said, "A pivotal aspect of our economic narrative is the increasing movement of trade and investments between India and Armenia. This bilateral investment floor is a testament to the deepening economic ties between our nations. It's heartening to see Armenian investments finding fertile ground in India and likewise, Indian investments are flourishing in Armenia."

The Minister's remarks shed light on the encouraging trend of reciprocal investments, with Armenian investments finding fertile ground in India and, reciprocally, Indian investments flourishing in Armenia.

This two-way economic engagement not only reflects mutual trust and confidence but also signifies a commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and development.

India and Armenia share friendly relations rooted in historical ties between the people of the two countries. India recognized Armenia on 26 December 1991. With an aim to strengthen business relations and develop reciprocal cooperation, Investment Support Centre of the Republic of Armenia and Invest India signed an MoU on 28 June 2021. The objective of this MoU is to provide business solutions for stakeholders of both sides to promote the investment climate in Armenia and India and establish a practical framework for the development of stronger business relations between the two sides

As the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit serves as a catalyst for international collaboration, Minister Kerobyan's address highlighted the importance of such platforms in facilitating meaningful discussions and partnerships.

The Armenian Minister's positive sentiments about the deepening economic ties align with the broader theme of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit- fostering economic growth through international collaboration.

The summit provides an opportunity for leaders and representatives from diverse nations to explore avenues for cooperation and investment.

The emphasis on bilateral investments as a crucial aspect of the economic narrative reinforces the commitment of nations to explore and strengthen economic relations for mutual benefit.

As discussions unfold during the summit, the focus on India-Armenia economic ties adds a unique dimension to the diverse array of partnerships being discussed.

Minister Kerobyan's words resonate with the spirit of collaboration and mutual prosperity, underscoring the positive trajectory of economic relations between India and Armenia.

