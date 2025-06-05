Indian maritime firms bag shipbuilding deals, secures green tech and knowledge partnerships at Nor-Shipping in Oslo

Oslo [Norway], June 5 : The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, attended the MoU signing ceremonies in Oslo, as Indian maritime companies inked them with leading global players, exploring opportunities for collaboration and future business.

A Memorandum of Intent (MOI) was signed by Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG, Germany and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) for the construction of an additional 4 numbers of 7,500 DWT Multi Purpose vessels.

These vessels will have Hybrid propulsion and adhere to the latest cyber security norms.

This is in addition to an existing order of 8 such vessels currently being constructed at GRSE's Kolkata yard.

GRSE also signed MoUs with Aries Marine LLC from UAE on collaboration on "Construction of Offshore platforms and Vessels" and with a Global Engine Manufacturer.

During the Union Minister's visit to the Norway pavilion, an MoU covering multiple areas of collaboration was signed between India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) group and Norway's DNV.

It includes shipbuilding, Offshore and Maritime and Expanding Port Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Industrial Solutions and Smart Infrastructure, Sustainability, ESG and Risk Services, Software, cyber security, platforms and digital solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It is a privilege to join you here at the Norwegian Pavilionan impressive showcase of maritime innovation, deep-rooted seafaring tradition, and forward-looking sustainability. Norway has long been a valued partner of India. Our enduring collaboration is built on shared values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to sustainable development."

"As two proud maritime nations with extensive coastlines and rich oceanic traditions, we understand that the future of the blue economy hinges not just on developmentbut on sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth. It gives me immense pleasure that many Indian companies are signing MoUs, including those from Norway, further deepening our commitment to collaborate in maritime sector."

Sarbananda Sonowal further added, "Our governments are also working closely on green shipping corridors, decarbonisation efforts, ship recycling, and capacity building. The India-Norway Task Force on Blue Economy stands as a cornerstone of this deepening engagement. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India's maritime sector is undergoing a bold transformation."

"Through our flagship initiatives like Sagarmala, we are modernising port infrastructure, improving multimodal logistics, and enabling port-led industrial growth. A key pillar of this vision is the creation of Green Ports and the promotion of low-emission, energy-efficient coastal and inland shipping. Looking ahead, there is great potential for collaboration in offshore wind energy, maritime digitalisation, and sustainable port development. Together, we can unlock not just bilateral opportunities, but also contribute meaningfully to a sustainable and secure Indo-Pacific maritime ecosystem."

The Union Minister is also leading a business delegation of key maritime companies with participation from upcoming and MSME.

Some of the companies from the delegation include L&T Shipbuilding, Yeoman Marine Services, Smart Engineering & Design Solutions (SEDS), Chowgule Shipbuilding Division, Goa Shipyard Limited, Mandovi Dockyards, Synergy Shipbuilders, Varya Tech Pvt Ltd, Marine Electicals, Buoyancy Consultants, Shoft Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), & Swan Defence & Heavy Industries.

