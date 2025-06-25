Indian markets closed at highest level of 2025, Sensex closes at 82,755 and Nifty at 25,245

New Delhi [India] June 25 : India's equity benchmarks closed the day on a high note, marking its highest closing level in 2025, fuelled by "easing geopolitical tensions" in the Middle East region.

At the end of the trading session on Wednesday, BSE Sensex settled at 82,755.51, adding 700.40 points or 0.85 per cent, while Nifty 50 at National Stock Exchange (NSE) was up 200.40 points or 0.80 per cent at 25,244.75.

Experts say market sentiment comes from easing geo-political tensions.

"Indian equity markets have staged a recovery, supported by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a moderation in crude oil prices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

From a sectoral perspective, Nifty Media stood out as the top gainer for the day, followed by Nifty IT and the Nifty mid and small Healthcare sector. On the other hand, Nifty Private Bank registered a slight decline for the day.

"Large-cap stocks, especially in IT and auto, are outperforming, aided by a strong dollar and improved risk appetite. Domestically, a favourable monsoon forecast, and moderating inflation are further underpinning the optimism," Vinod Nair further added.

On Wednesday, out of 2,990 stocks, 2,135 stocks traded upwards, while 776 stocks went downwards and only 79 stocks were unchanged for the day.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities noted, "The Nifty remained highly volatile as updates from the Middle East crisis zone impacted Indian equities. However, the overall sentiment remains positive, with a possibility of a rise towards 25,350. Immediate support is placed at 25,000; a break below this level could lead to a drift towards 24,850. On the other hand, if the index holds above 25,000, strength may persist, and the sentiment could favour long traders."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, noted, "Technically, after a gap-up open, the market held its positive momentum throughout the day. A bullish candle on daily charts and an uptrend continuation formation on intraday charts indicate a further uptrend from the current levels."

Defence stocks were the top loser of the day, down 2 per cent. But most of the sectoral indices ended in green with auto, consumer durables, IT, telecom, healthcare and media up between one to two per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor