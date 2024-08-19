Indian medical student Anuj Pachhel handled tough tasks with Mac: Apple

New Delhi, Aug 19 Apple on Monday revealed three students majoring in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields, including recent graduate Anuj Pachhel from the Government Medical College in Nagpur, who made Mac and iPad their trusted companions on the campus.

To handle the intensive demands of his medical school curriculum, Pachhel opted for MacBook Pro, according to the company.

“One aspect I loved was the battery life on the device,” says Pachhel, who will continue his postgraduate studies this fall.

“I had e-books for studies loaded on my Mac and used it extensively, and I was in awe of the speed,” he added.

Throughout his undergraduate years, Pachhel documented his academic adventures with iPhone and Mac, earning more than a million followers as he discussed what it was like studying for exams, attending college during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and what he did with his scarce free time along the way.

“The Mac is so powerful at handling challenging tasks. I particularly love DaVinci Resolve Studio, as it uses many artificial intelligence features that tap the fast Neural Engine of my MacBook Pro, improving my editing speed,” Pachhel explained.

According to Apple, from creating apps, to taking bio notes, designing presentations, and editing video projects, college students turn to Mac and iPad for their longevity, portability, and reliability.

With Apple Intelligence — the personal intelligence system that puts powerful generative models at the core of Mac, iPad, and iPhone while setting a new standard for privacy — this fall, they’ll have even more tools to tackle the increasing demands of their fields.

Research shows that students’ course of study plays a major role in choosing their primary device. In fact, 65 per cent said this was an important factor, according to data from Futuresource Consulting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor