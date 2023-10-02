Indian Memory Sports Council successfully hosts 14th Indian Memory Championships on 1st Oct 2023 in Bengaluru BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards

Squadron Leader Jayasimha with Winners of Indian Memory Championship 2023 Winners | BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2: The Indian Memory Sports Council headed by Squadron Leader Jayasimha, had successfully hosted the 14th Indian National Memory Championship on 1st October 2023 in Bengaluru.

270 Memory athletes – Kids, Juniors, adults and Seniors from all over India had participated in the championship to win BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards.

BBG (Building Blocks Group) is honored to be part of the Indian Memory Championship and Building Blocks Group CMD, Sri Mallikarjun Reddy sir had congratulated all the participants and winners. It is a matter of pride and honour for BBG in using part of its profits, made from selling plots, for the education and empowerment of Girl Child. This is a unique aspect of BBG’s corporate Citizenship as it remains the only real estate firm that ploughs back a portion of its profit for the empowerment of the Girl Child.

BBG Bangaru thalli is BBG’s flag ship initiative and social movement with a clear vision of empowering 2 million (20 lakh) girl children by 2040 through advocacy and aiding. BBG has till date empowered 1,60,000 poor girl children across the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Through, BBG Bangaru Thalli, BBG strongly believes that by educating a girl child you not just empower her but also her family, society and country.

Mr Adel Nass, Director Finance and Mr Hemanth Joshi from Abdulla Nass Group, Bahrain were kind enough to sponsor the cash prizes of Rs 15,000/- each to Kids, Juniors, Adults and Senior categories.

Indian Memory Sports Council under the aegis of WMSC, London relentlessly and with commitment had been conducting these memory championships for the last 14 years to showcase India’s brain power to the world.

The 14th Indian National Open Memory Championship 2023 is a one-day competition where the Memory athletes took a test in 10 memory disciplines such as Memorizing Names and Faces, Binary Numbers, Random Numbers, Abstract Images, Speed Numbers, Historic / Future Dates, Random Playing Cards, Random Words, Spoken Numbers and Speed Cards.

The Highlights of the 14th Indian National Open Memory Championship 2023:

Building Blocks Group has awarded the BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards to all the winners. Abdul Nass Group, Bahrain had sponsored the cash prizes for the toppers of Kids, Juniors, Adults and Seniors each Rs 15,000/and The winners were awarded Rs 2,10,000/- as prize money. Mr Prateek Yadav had won the Indian National Memory Championship 2023.

The Winners of the Indian National Memory Championship:

Overall Category:

Prateek Yadav – is the topper Vishwa Raj Kumar – 1st Runner Up Sunanda Sunil – 2nd Runner up

Senior Category:

Hemanth Joshi – is the topper Hema Doctor – 1st Runner Up Ganeshan – 2nd Runner up

Adults Category:

Prateek Yadav – is the topper Vishwa Raj Kumar – 1st Runner Up Bijeesh – 2nd Runner up

Junior Category:

Sunanda Sunil – is the topper Naga Anumitha – 1st Runner Up Nithin Prabhu – 2nd Runner up

Kids Category:

Ashinth – is the topper Sai Harshita – 1st Runner Up Advitha – 2nd Runner up

The Indian Memory Sports Council is grateful to Mr Adel Nass, Director Finance, Abdulla Nass Group, Bahrain and also to Sri Hemanth Joshi sir for helping us out with sponsoring this event.

The Event was organized successfully by Deepak TR, the CEO, Ms Krishnaveni Reddi, the Chief Arbiter, Ms Madhavi Chowdhary, General Secretary & Chief of Ethics Committee, Mr Sunil Sawanth, the Vice President, Mr Chakradhar Dixit, head East Zone, Mr Ayyappa R, Head North Zone, Ms Saraswathi A, Head South Zone, Ms Bhavna Shah, Head West Zone, Ms Simy Peter, the President Kerala Memory Council, Mr Bhuvan Dhanesha, the President Maharashtra Memory Council, Ms Chandra Kala, the President Telangana Memory Council, Mr Arudra Y, the President Andhra Pradesh Memory Council, Mr Santosh Sriram, President Tamilnadu Memory Council, Ms Anita Deepak, the President Karnataka Memory Council, Mr Sreenivas Kumar, Ms Gayatri Agarwal, Ms Monisha, Ms Vaishnavi and Ms Uma Sharma – the council members were present. Wing Commander R K Mandal, Chief Mentor and Group Captain N S Kumar, Mentor of the Indian Memory Sports Council were behind organising such a big event.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha said that that India will be hosting it’s first ever World Memory Championship in 2024 in the country where more than 1000 memory athletes from more than 68 countries are expected to participate. The students, teachers, adults, parents who wish to get trained and participate in the upcoming memory championships in India and abroad may contact Squadron Leader Jayasimha at 9866018989 or mail to visionjay@gmail.com or visit the website www.jayasimha.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor