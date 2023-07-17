Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) participates in the peace walk in Ladakh

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 17: Carrying prayers and peace messages, a large congregation of Buddhist monks from across countries along with other devotees, leaders of other religious communities, and students carried out a peace walk to promote world peace and harmony on July 16 (Sunday) at Ladakh, in which the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) also participated. Indian Minorities Foundation Convenor & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu led the delegation of different minority communities, along with Mahabodhi International Meditation Center Founder, President, Bhikkhu Sanghasena.

Spreading Lord Buddha's messages of peace and harmony, they walked from NDS stadium to Shanti Stupa in Leh, Ladakh which is located at an elevation of 11,841 feet above sea level, which culminated the 32-day Padh Yatra, of 150 Buddhist monks and laypersons of Thailand, for world peace. They reached Mahabodhi International Meditation Center (MIMC) Ladakh after they had started the Dhamma Padh Yatra for world peace on June 12, 2023, from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

On their arrival at MIMC, they were welcomed by Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena Founder and President of Mahabodhi International Meditation Center (MIMC), and the delegation of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) led by its Convenor & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu who also participated in the peace walk. Comprising of Buddhist monks, leaders of other faiths, religious bodies, community leaders, devotees, and students, a congregation of nearly 2500 participated, which included Monks from countries like Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the USA, in the peace walk which aimed to propagate the message of peace and harmony. They also held prayers for world peace at Shanti Stupa.

The other dignitaries who participated in the peace walk included Her Excellency Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India; His Excellency kyabje Taklung Matul Rinpoche, H.E kyabje Thuksa Rinpoche, H.E kyabje Urgain Rinpoche, H.E kyabje Bamtul Rinpoche; Ven Mahayana Monks, Ven Pradhamvachirakawee (lonpo); Ven Theravada monks, Ven Tsering Angdus, president of Ladakh Gonpa Association; Shri Thupstan Chhewang, president of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA); Shri Ashraf Ali Barcha, president Anjuman Imamia; Dr. Abdul Qayoom, president of Anjuman Moin-ul Islam; Shri Sonam Pawez, president of the Christian community; Dechan Changa, former president of Christian community and Ven Dr. Pornchai from Thailand.

Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena Founder and President of Mahabodhi International Meditation Center (MIMC), Leh, Ladakh, said, "The whole world is going through many challenges. It needs a great leader who can bring peace and harmony and that is our prime minister Narendra Modi who is a Karmayogi himself."

Ven Bhikkhu Sanghasena, who is an internationally recognized and respected Buddhist leader, said, "India is fortunate to have such a great leader who combines spiritual values – like yoga, meditation, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – to the general development of India and the world."

"The whole world is looking at India and PM Modi to lead the world with ancient wisdom. We all should feel fortunate that India is under the leadership of PM Modi who spreads peace and harmony," said Ven Bhikkhu Sanghasena, adding that PM Modi has emerged as a global peacemaker.

"He has played an active role as a peacemaker during the war between Russia and Ukraine. He has very unbiased concerns about humanity and both the countries – Russia and Ukraine – listened to him and respected his views," he said.

He added that wherever PM Modi goes, he creates history. "If you see his recent historic state visit to the USA. It opened new pathways for both countries. The world is looking at him to lead towards peace and prosperity," said Bhikkhu Sanghasena, adding that under PM Modi the global perception of India has changed and it has emerged as a strong nation.

The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) was also part of the peace walk led by its Convenor & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu. He said that PM Modi has elevated all the minorities in the country during the nine years and addressed their protracted issues. "PM Modi took the historic decision of making Ladakh a separate Union Territory (UT), a long-pending demand of the Buddhist community, which opened the doorways for the development to reach this region. The long-pending demand was finally fulfilled by PM Modi after 63 years. The demand for separate UT was first raised in the 1950s by the Buddhist community. The welfare of minorities is at the core of the policymaking of PM Modi's government. He has brought a new ray of hope for these communities who were largely sidelined by the previous governments and only seen as a vote bank," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Ven. Dr. Pornchai Palawadhammo, president of the World Alliance of Buddhists (WAB), based in Thailand, who was part of the Padh Yatra, said that India is the motherland of Buddhism and it teaches peace. "India and Thailand can work together and create peace for the world. Indian PM Narendra Modi is a powerful and popular man and he understands the teachings of Buddha and he practices them," he said.

Mentioning the positive role played by PM Modi in peacemaking between Russia and Ukraine, he praised PM Modi for spreading the message of peace and acting as a peacemaker to solve the conflicts.

Dr. Priya Ranjan Trivedi, Founder of Indira Gandhi Technological & Medical Sciences University and Global Open University Nagaland, President and Speaker of the World Spiritual Parliament, and President of the International Association of Educators for World Peace (IAEWP) said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought Buddha on the world map. Since PM Modi has friendly relations with countries in South Asia where Buddhism is already practiced, it will lead to friendship and brotherhood in the world that will go a long way."

He also mentioned that PM Modi has done wonderful work for the upliftment of the Minorities in India, including the development of a Buddhist Circuit for the Buddhist Community, and the people of Minority Communities are safe. Under his leadership, everyone is given equal opportunities, and everyone needs to work together for sustainable development in the country.

Abdul Qayoom, president of Anjuman Moin-ul Islam, said, "PM Modi has one of the tallest leaders in the world and his hard work has taken the country forward. He is taking the country on the global map and India's elevated stature is now accepted globally."

"The whole world now recognizes the potential of India by the initiatives taken by PM Modi during the last nine years," he said.

Gyal Wangyal, Former Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh (LAHDC) expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting Buddhism and its teachings, and taking important initiatives to preserve its cultural and traditional aspects, including his decision of developing the Buddhist Circuit. He further added that the Prime Minister considers all religions equal and has taken important initiatives to ensure equal opportunities and rights for the people of Minority Communities.

Thupstan Chhewang, President of Ladakh Buddhist Association said that it is important to have love, compassion, and brotherhood in one's heart to create world peace, which is being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. "PM Narendra Modi is taking the whole nation forward through 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', and under his leadership, Ladakh has prospered and seen an impressive development."

Sonam Wangchuk, the spokesperson of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), who is also a member of MIMC, said, "PM Modi during the last nine years has taken several initiatives to develop the Buddhist centers in Ladakh and other parts of the country. He has remained focused on the development of the places associated with Lord Buddha, especially the work done for the Buddhist circuit."

"He visited Ladakh several times and showed his commitment towards the development of Buddhist Centers. The whole Buddhist community is thankful to him for his initiatives for Buddhist centers and for promoting the teachings of Buddhism," he said.

Local students participating in the Peace Walk said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, there has been significant development in the field of education in Ladakh. He said that after the declaration of Ladakh as a Union Territory, a new phase of development has begun. Ladakh has got a Central University, a college, and many schools. As a result of which the level of education in Ladakh has gone up.

