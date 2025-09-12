Indian officials visit Taiwan to attend SEMICON, promote bilateral partnership

Taipei [Taiwan], September 12 : Two Indian officials are currently visiting Taiwan to attend SEMICON Taiwan 2025 and meet with local industry leaders to enhance collaboration between India and Taiwan in the global semiconductor ecosystem, as per a report by Focus Taiwan.

"Taiwan has built a place for itself in this entire value chain. So clearly, there is something that Taiwan has done right over the years," S. Krishnan, secretary of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said at a press event in Taipei.

Over the past decades, Taiwanese companies such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Delta have been successful in India, particularly in the electronics sector, he noted.

In 2024, India's Tata Electronics partnered with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation to establish India's first 12-inch wafer fabrication plant, in Dholera, Gujarat, Krishnan said.

Such cooperation between India and Taiwan indicates that India is "favourable ground" for the high-tech industry, as it is "a big market, a source of human resources, and a source of a youthful population with talent," he said.

The other Indian official visiting Taiwan this week is Amitesh Sinha, CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission, the government agency responsible for formulating and implementing strategic initiatives in the semiconductor field.

The two Indian officials aim to explore new synergies in areas such as advanced semiconductor design and manufacturing, capital equipment, and supply chain resilience, according to the India Taipei Association, which represents India's interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Asked about his impressions so far, Krishnan said he has learned that Taiwan hosts a number of niche technologies in the semiconductor sector, which provide different kinds of services.

"We [in India] need to look at the entire ecosystem in order to support a number of linked companies," he said.

The secretary also said he was impressed with how Taiwan's "academic institutions are aligned with what is being done for the semiconductor sector."

"So, we have to aim for a much closer alignment between our leading academic institutions and what is happening in the semiconductor space," he added.

SEMICON Taiwan is an annual trade exhibition and conference for semiconductor, semiconductor device fabrication, microelectronics manufacturing, packaging, and test technologies.

This year's exhibition, which is being held Wednesday to Friday, features more than 1,200 semiconductor and technology companies, with over 4,100 booths, and it is expected to draw an estimated 100,000 industry professionals, according to the organizers.

