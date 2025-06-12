Indian Oil quadrupled fuel supply for armed forces during Operation Sindoor: Senior official

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], June 12 : Indian Oil ensured seamless fuel supply to the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which went up at least four times, said Rakesh Kumar, Chief Terminal Manager (CTM) of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

"During Operation Sindoor, the demand from defence has gone up at least four times, and we were there to supply the product just as I told you earlier. We positioned our vessels from Paradip and Haldia refineries and met their demands just in time," Indian Oil Corporation CTM said.

Mentioning the demand during Operation Sindoor, he said, "In case of need, just like a few months back, at the demand of the Indian Navy, we positioned our vessels from Paradip refinery and Haldia refinery at a notice of just three days."

Indian Oil demonstrated its strategic preparedness and operational efficiency and played a pivotal role in ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply during Operation Sindoor, the official said, adding that despite a fourfold increase in fuel demand from defence establishments, the state-owned oil PSU successfully met requirements by mobilising vessels from its mainland refineries within days.

"We have a very high level of good coordination with defence, almost on a daily basis. Since they are taking products from us, they have requirements. We interact with them on a weekly basis, and we hold meetings with their supply department as well," he said about coordination with defence and security agencies in fuel supply or infrastructure planning.

"We are at the smart terminal of Indian Oil. Here, we have a tanking of 27,000 KL. We are dealing with four products over here, which are petrol, diesel, low-sulphur HFHSD and HSD," he added.

In response to the questions on emergency protocols in place for fuel shortages or natural disasters like cyclones or tsunamis, he said, "We have emergency protocols. Sufficient tankage is there. On average, we have 25 days of coverage for all the products."

He said the state-run oil major is planning to expand services or upgrade existing infrastructure in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"We have plans. This terminal is a 27 TKL terminal and a POL terminal. We have requested one more station and we are in an advanced stage of getting new land in Hope Town, where our bottling plant is situated," he added.

Speaking with ANI, V. Ranganathan, Chief General Manager from West Bengal State Office and Port Blair said, "Port Blair is one of the unique locations where a lot of challenges are there with respect to logistics, as well as product availability."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor