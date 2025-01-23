Indian Oil's green hydrogen plant in Panipat will be commissioned within 2 years says Chairman, IOC

Davos [Switzerland], January 23 : In a significant step towards sustainability, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is set to commission its green hydrogen plant in Panipat, Haryana, within two years.

Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman of IOC, during an exclusive conversation withat the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland stated that the plant, with a production capacity of 10,000 tons per annum, has made substantial progress.

"Green hydrogen plant is now alive. We have got very good bids for it. And now the tenders are under evaluation. And within a month or so, we will be able to award the job, and within two years, that green hydrogen, the 10,000 tons per annum plant at Panipat (Haryana) will be commissioned" he said.

The plant aims to bolster India's green energy mission, contributing to a sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

Highlighting IOC's efforts in the city gas distribution (CGD) sector, Sahney shared that the corporation is making rapid strides in expanding infrastructure.

"We have a very good chunk of CGD business that we are doing and we are trying to develop infrastructure to the extent possible and we are trying to give more and more connections to the people. We are trying to put up more CNG stations and also the pipe natural gas," he explained.

IOC is focusing on providing more connections to households and increasing the number of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations while also boosting the supply of piped natural gas (PNG).

When asked about future acquisitions, Sahney clarified that IOC currently has no active plans for acquisitions but remains committed to enhancing its existing operations.

With this green hydrogen initiative and a robust CGD business, Indian Oil continues to play an important role in India's transition to a cleaner and greener energy landscape.

He also added that the American sanctions on Russia and threats of further punitive actions by the new Trump administration will have "limited effect" on India.

"It is not a very difficult thing to handle because it has a very limited effect. Whatever sanctions are there, we are abiding by them," Sahney toldfrom Davos, two days after the new US administration was inaugurated.

The IOC Chairman backed his argument stating that India has multiple sources to meet its energy needs.

