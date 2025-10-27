Indian Oil’s Q2 net profit soars 4,128 pc; revenue rises 4 pc

Mumbai, Oct 27 The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday reported a strong performance for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), with its consolidated net profit jumping 4,128 per cent to Rs 7,610.5 crore.

This marks a significant turnaround from the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY25), when the company had reported a profit of just Rs 180 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company saw growth in both profitability and operating income during the quarter. The low base from last year, due to an exceptional item helped drive the bottomline, the firm said in its filing.

On sequential basis, IOC’s net profit for the quarter ended September rose 33.8 per cent, compared to Rs 5,689 crore in the previous quarter.

IOC’s revenue from operations increased 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2.03 lakh crore in Q2 FY26, supported by higher refining margins and steady fuel demand across the country.

“Higher domestic retail sales, improved margins and reduced under-recoveries on LPG sales drive the bottom line during the quarter ended September 30,” experts said.

Following the results, IOC shares ended 3.23 per cent higher at Rs 155.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), close to the day’s high of Rs 155.35.

Earlier in the day, the stock had gained nearly 3 per cent ahead of the results, hitting an intra-day high of Rs 154.45.

The Maharatna PSU stock has shown a steady upward trend this year, rising 11.67 per cent year-to-date (YTD) and about 13.23 per cent in the last six months.

Over the past month, the stock gained 3.51 per cent, and it remains close to its 52-week high of Rs 157.20, touched on October 9.

As of October 27, IOC’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,17,777.74 crore -- reflecting investors’ confidence in the company’s strong financial performance and consistent growth outlook.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor