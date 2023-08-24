Indian Para-Athlete Kartikeya Goel Clinches Silver Medal at Asian Para Karate Championship 2023

New Delhi (India), August 24: In a noteworthy achievement, Indian para-athlete Kartikeya Goel has secured a silver medal at the 2nd Asian Para Karate Championship held in Malaysia. His remarkable performance on the global stage highlights his prowess in para karate and underscores his growing prominence in the sport.

Competing against a diverse field of participants from over 25 countries across Asia, Goel’s path to the podium was marked by tenacity and skill. Amidst fierce competition, he emerged as a symbol of resilience, overcoming challenges and demonstrating his dedication to the sport. His silver medal in the championship showcases both his abilities and the progress he has made in the para karate discipline.

This accomplishment adds to Goel’s growing list of achievements in para karate. With his consistent dedication and remarkable skill set, he has earned a well-deserved spot as a prominent figure in the sport. As India continues to make its mark in the global para sports arena, Goel’s silver medal win stands as a testament to his dedication and the nation’s growing prowess in para karate competitions.

In response to his impressive achievement, Kartikeya Goel expressed his joy and dedication, stating, “I am filled with immense happiness as I secure consecutive two silver medals for India. Due to this achievement, I am holding the 3rd rank in the World Karate Federation. This accomplishment not only reflects my personal dedication but also represents the pride and glory of our nation. Now, I am setting my sights on the upcoming Paralympics and World Karate Championship.”

