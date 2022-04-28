Indian Pet Food to be made available in Australia as Drools begins new innings down under

has become the first Indian manufacturer of pet food to begin operations Down Under after obtaining the necessary import permits for Australia.

Among the chief products that the brand will be exporting are Dry Dog Food, Dry Cat Food in multiple flavours, and the Absolute Calcium Bone. Drools will be distributed in the Australian market through Arka Global, an established FMCG supplier in the country. Pet food, incidentally, will be a new product category in Arka Global's portfolio.

Drools will make its Australian debut in Sydney before establishing a presence in other cities. The entry into Australia is part of an expansion strategy by Drools to grow its presence beyond Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

"Australia is one of the world's largest and most lucrative economies. Expanding to this market allows us to unlock new global opportunities and scale up internationally. Working on the import licenses and compliance required by the Australian government has been a learning curve for us as a company. These processes will now give us headway in our expansion plans for Europe and USA," commented Dr. Shashank Sinha, CEO of Drools Pet Food Private Limited.

Shared Swaroop Babu, Director, Arka Global, the Australian distributor for Drools, "Arka Global is delighted to announce that we are successfully partnering with the leading pet-food brand, Drools in Australia. With more than three decades of experience in animal nutrition and a wide range of healthy pet-food products, Drools has transitioned themselves from a homegrown brand to one of the fastest-growing international brands."

While studying the market in Australia, Arka Global found a potential gap when it came to semi-premium pet foods. "What we're looking to deliver to the Australian market is high-quality ingredients at competitive prices, and Drools distinguishes themselves by offering clean ingredients comprising of real chicken and fish which gives customers the confidence that they're buying a quality product," said Babu, adding, "With a market size five times bigger than India, we are excited to launch Drools in Australia this year."

In Australia, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment issues import permits for pet food. The applicant - or, in this case, the importer - has to submit the application and provide all compliance, manufacturing plant and process details, product details and quality-control measures, as required. The evaluation process includes an audit check of the manufacturing process to ensure that the products are safe and standardised.

After the Australian market, Drools aims to start operations in New Zealand and parts of Europe in the second quarter of 2022. Growth expansion will continue to be the strategy in the coming years, with a focus on capturing newer markets, building a larger market share and scaling profits, to further maximise impact and consolidate the brand's position in the industry.

Drools, India's only MNC pet food company established in 2010 by Fahim Sultan, is the flagship brand of Drools Pet Food Private Limited. Over the last decade, the brand has become the second-largest company in India's pet nutrition sector. With a strength of 1,200+ employees, Drools retails across all leading e-commerce platforms and is available in over 30,000 outlets pan India, with a presence in 18+ countries.

As a leading manufacturer of specialised pet food, Drools aims to provide a complete and balanced diet that delivers maximum nutritional value. The brand prides itself on being self-reliant, with the entire range of products being manufactured in in-house production facilities. The main ingredient across products is 100% real chicken, without the use of any by-products or fillers, maintaining the tag line - 'Feed Real, Feed Clean'. All products contain organic minerals and essential oils, and no artificial colours or flavours. They also undergo stringent quality checks. The company has been able to successfully synergise research, manufacturing, distribution and branding of its products profitably. The production facilities are ISO 9001:2000 certified and in sync with global standards. The plant uses German machinery and a vacuum coating process to ensure the food is of premium quality.

The brand understands the importance of a healthy and nutritious diet for the growth of pets, so their in-house team maintains quality checks, while the US vets and nutritionists who formulate the product, ensure superior quality food. Owing to the time invested in extensive research, Drools ensures in all its products a consistent taste, better digestibility and higher absorption. Furthermore, the products promote muscle development, improve immunity, strengthen bones and maintain joint health. As a company, Drools is committed to providing the right foundation for pets through nutrition and diet, and ensuring their longevity of life.

