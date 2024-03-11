Indian Plumbing Association and FHRAI Join Forces to Promote Sustainable Plumbing Practices in Hospitality Sector

During the recent Travel for LIFE: Repurposing Tourism with Sustainable Goals program, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) announced a landmark partnership to promote sustainable plumbing practices in the hospitality sector.

The MoU signed by Mr. Pradeep Shetty, the President of FHRAI, and Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora, the National President of IPA, serves as a basis for cooperative action directed at the solution of the water conservation, the establishment of efficient plumbing system, and the introduction of sustainable practices in the hotel sector and restaurants.

“By joining hands for a water-conscious future the hospitality industry can make major progress.”: Mr. Arora told. “Through the joint effort, we are empowered to redirect our quality inputs and the pool of resources towards developing water-efficient solutions, as well as instill a culture of sustainability in our members and indulge them in the pursuits of broader environmental conservation and stewardship.”

The road map, with the MoU signed by IPA and FHRAI, is a multidimensional project of common learning, cooperative initiatives and training programs. Key areas of focus include: Key areas of focus include:

Knowledge and Expertise Exchange: Supporting the establishment of a platform for providing knowledge exchange in regard to plumbing skills that are applicable to the hospitality sector.

Joint Initiatives for Sustainable Practices: Establishing relationships with hotels and restaurants to identify areas of water conservation and encourage them to engage with sustainable plumbing practices.

Collaborative Awareness Events: Organizing collaborative events, conferences, and workshops to enhance awareness and promote best practices in plumbing within the hospitality sector.

Shared Resources for Infrastructure Challenges: Fostering the sharing of resources and information to collectively address challenges and explore opportunities in plumbing infrastructure for hospitality establishments.

Commitment to Water Conservation: Emphasizing the shared commitment to water conservation initiatives, including measures such as rainwater harvesting, the “I SAVE WATER” mission, and the reclamation of all used water for appropriate reuse.

Efficient Water Usage through Technology: Promoting the use of low-flow fixtures and sanitaryware to achieve substantial water savings of 40-60% at the source.

Contribution to Carbon Neutrality: Collaborating on water audits in the hospitality sector through IPA’s Water Audit Council, aiming to save water and energy, ultimately contributing to achieving carbon neutrality by moving towards net-zero water usage.

In addition to IPA’s training program, the Indian Plumbers Professionals League (IPPL) will be a regular training session for the FHRAI members. This session will cover all the areas of plumbing code of practice and standard technique.

The close alliance between IPA and FHRAI to uphold sustainable practices within the hotel and catering industry, is a crucial landmark which portray the shared interest with the environment, and responsible allocation of resources.

