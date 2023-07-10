Indian Plumbing Association Collaborates with Goa Engineering College for Centre of International Plumbing Practices

Goa (India), July 10: Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) National Executive Board members Gurmit Singh Arora and Chandra Shekhar Gupta met with the honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, on Monday, 5th July 2023. The discussion centred around the development of the Centre of International Plumbing Practices (COIPP), a state-of-the-art working plumbing lab to be established at Goa Engineering College.

Dr. Pramod Sawant extended his support and blessing for the COIPP initiative during the meeting, offering his full assistance in its growth. The IPA NEB emphasised the need to use proper plumbing practices in the built environment. The leaders also proposed that periodical Water Audits be implemented in all buildings, which might result in considerable water conservation and the identification of problem areas for improved installations.

Ashok Joshi, Chair of IPA’s Goa Chapter, and Vice Chair Guruprasad Mantravadi were also present at the meeting. The IPA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Goa Engineering College on 9th July 2021 to establish COIPP. The lab will encompass an area of 625 sq m on the college campus.

The Centre of International Plumbing Practices (COIPP) is a collaborative initiative between the Indian Plumbing Association, the apex body of plumbing professionals in India, and Goa Engineering College. It aims to provide a platform for comprehensive learning, knowledge acquisition, and practical training for the plumbing and building fraternity. COIPP will feature demonstrations of the latest plumbing equipment and fittings for modern buildings.

The lab will include walk-through and see-through connections to enhance understanding and installation techniques, live display modules, and product display areas, including bathroom models, swimming pools, and tool rooms. Additionally, a library and workshop area will be available for students.

COIPP will showcase best plumbing practices while shedding light on the pitfalls of poor plumbing installations. It will facilitate the growth of plumbing knowledge and skills for professionals and workers employed by builders and contractors within a 400 km radius of Goa, benefiting an estimated workforce of over 50,000 individuals. Furthermore, COIPP is expected to attract a significant number of building professionals visiting Goa.

The Indian Plumbing Association looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with Goa Engineering College in establishing COIPP, fostering excellence in the plumbing industry, and promoting sustainable practices for the built environment.

