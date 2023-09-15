Indian Plumbing Association organises ‘IPA Neerathon- Run for water’ To Spread Awareness About Saving Water Resources in Chennai

‘IPA Neerathon-Run For Water’ was held in Chennai city.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15: The marathon race commenced at Olcott Memorial and concluded at MRC Nagar in Chennai. It started at 5:00 AM and ended at 7:30 AM. The ‘IPA Neerathan’ consisted of three sections: 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km.

The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) organised this Neerathon to spread awareness to save water resources in the country. IPA started a water awareness festival where they take many initiatives to preserve water.

2100+ people joined the marathon to ‘run for water’ in the early morning today. Dr. R. Shivakumar, Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions and Mr. R. Balakrishnan, VP and Head- MEP Design, L&T Construction, were the Chief Guests at the event.

IPA National President Gurmit Singh Arora also participated in the marathon and said that we should “conserve, reserve, reclaim” our water resources.

“Currently, our population has crossed 1.43 billion, and we are 17.35 per cent of the world’s population, but we have only 4 per cent of freshwater of the world. We all know that 75 per cent of water goes for agriculture, and if there is a shortage of water, there will be a shortage of food, so we all must conserve, reserve, and reclaim our used water to make sure that we make the country water positive. We appeal to everybody to save water,” Gurmit Singh Arora said.

The upcoming Neerathon will happen on 8th October in Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad, followed by 29th October in Dhyanchand National Stadium, passes through Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

