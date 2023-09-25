Indian Plumbing Association to host Neerathon in Ahmedabad to promote water conservation awareness

IPA Neerathon to be held in Ahmedabad on Sabarmati Riverfront on Sunday, 8th October

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 25: After successful Neerathon events in Bengaluru and Chennai in April 2023 and September 2023 respectively, with 3500+ participants coming together for the cause of water, the 3rd IPA Neerathon will be held at Ahmedabad on Sunday, 8th October. The event will take place at Sabarmati Riverfront and will comprise of timed runs of 5 km and 10 km and a Fun run of 3 km for different age groups.

Minesh Shah, Chairman, IPA Ahmedabad Chapter shared the IPA’s vision behind conducting Neerathon- a Water Awareness Festival to disseminate information to the general public on the need to conserve water. “Gujarat, an economically developed state of India, is under severe threat of water scarcity. 16 of the 33 districts including Ahmedabad are ‘water deficient’ in terms of their demand and supply. IPA Neerathon is Indian Plumbing Association’s effort to increase the water security by making people aware of the individual steps they can take to contribute towards this cause. IPA Neerathon is a Water Awareness Festival which will bring together the residents of Ahmedabad, added Minesh Shah speaking at the press conference.

Water is the elixir of life, and its conservation is our due towards our future generations. According to Fresh Water Watch, water conservation is not just a necessity but also a moral obligation. Less than 3% of the world’s water is freshwater, and as freshwater resources continue to dwindle, it is essential to use this precious resource efficiently and sustainably to ensure its availability for future generations.

Sujal Shah, National Convener, IPA Neerathon said, “IPA Neerathon 2023 in Ahmedabad is a call to action, urging individuals, families, and communities to join hands for this noble cause. Together, we can make a significant difference in ensuring a sustainable water future for India. The initial response to IPA Neerathon has been enthusiastic and we are confident that many more Amdavadis will wholeheartedly join us in this WATER Awareness Festival.” The IPA Neerathon 2023 participants are encouraged to bring their family and friends to this Water Awareness Festival.

“Jal Hai to Kal Hai (There is a future only if there is water). Water conservation is not just a choice, but a responsibility we all share. By joining the noble cause, participants can also contribute to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India water-positive by 2047. Every step taken during IPA Neerathon brings us closer to this ambitious goal,” said Gurmit Singh Arora, IPA National President.

IPA Neerathon Ahmedabad is supported by Ministry of Jal Shakti and Sabarmati Riverfront Corporation and CREDAI GIHED. It is endorsed by various running groups, leading sportspersons and corporate leaders including Sameer Sinha, Founder & Director, Savvy Infrastructure, Zeel Desai, India’s top tennis player, Geet Sethi, Former Billiards World Champion, RJ Devki from RED FM 93.5, Yogesh Thakkar, National President- ISHRAE and National Executive Board Member-IIID (Indian Institute of Interior Designers), Jayesh Modi, Honorary Secretary, Karnavati Club, Lihas Trivedi, Founder President of Amdavad Distance Runners, an Ultramarathoner, Triathlete & Guinness World Record Holder.

Running enthusiasts Shaily Chauhan, Nutritionist and Ironman finisher, Hemal Shah, President- Amdavad Distance Runners, Amit Bhattacharjee, a Boston Marathon qualified runner, Abhishek Singh Pandher, a runner with 1150+ half marathons and Dr. Bhaskar, an eminent runner and pathologist have expressed their support for Neerathon.

The event sponsors include Ashirvad, PSP Projects, Astral, Zydus Wellness and Nirma. The supporting associations include IGBC, FSAI, GICEA, ISHRAE, IIA, IIID, Rotary Club Ahmedabad Metro, NAREDCO and WMF. IPA welcomes Red FM as the radio partner, DHS Multi Specialty Hospital as medical partner, Decathlon as sports partner, Ultimate Health as Physio Partner, HET and Khushi as media partners. Other partners include Brooks as Running partners, Gajanand Pauva House as Food Partner and LH Sports as event partner.

To register for IPA Neerathon 2023, please visit

http://www.ipaneerathon.com or https://www.townscript.com/e/ipaneerathonahmedabad

