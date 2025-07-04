Indian Potash Limited’s Dr. Parvinder Singh Gahlaut supports Krishi Vigyan Kendras

New Delhi [India], July 4: An industry is as empowered as its people. The same goes for agriculture in India. Time and again several measures have been introduced for the development and empowerment of people running the fields, which have in turn shown progress in the overall industry as well. Dr. Parvinder Singh Gahlaut, the super mind running Indian Potash Limited, says, “The real development isn't happening only in laboratories or research centers. That's where it begins. The real development happens on-ground, in-reality, and that's something that has always needed more care, effort and attention.”

One such measure that has been introduced in India is establishment of Krishi Vigyan Kendra' (KVK's), which literally translates to “Farm Science Centre”. The key role for the same is to ensure that all the agricultural research is applied in a practical and localized set up in the most efficient manner. It functions under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. At the end of 2024, there are 731 nos. of total KVKs which have been established throughout India, which is a significant number in the industry. They are the sole district level institutions in India to support the implementation of tech in agriculture and allied sectors.

The primary and most crucial role of KVKs is to be the bridge between research and practical application. It ensures that whatever is learnt, is also followed on ground and elevates productivity. Secondly, KVKs acknowledge the fact that every location has its own science and the training can't be around ‘one shoe fits all'. They ensure that the farming community is trained based on the location and their relevant needs. In peri-urban areas, they also encourage horticulture activities (garden cultivation and management) for additional income generation. At the same time, they also ensure that gender inclusivity is followed efficiently as they emphasize on technological and economic empowerment of women on farms. All in all, they serve as a guiding light for the farmers where they might get isolated and find it hard to navigate the agricultural challenges.

This process happens in various ways through multiple programs. The primary being – OFTs – ‘On farm trials'. OFTs ensure the viability of new techniques in real-world farming conditions. Secondly, KVKs also do FLDs- Frontline Demonstrations where they showcase new technologies and varieties to farmers to accelerate the adoption of improved technology, thereby boosting agricultural productivity. As per a survey 97.33% of KVK demo-farmers have better knowledge of paddy cultivation as compared to the non-demo farmers.

KVKs also provide vocational training services which includes – organic farming, dairy & poultry management, mushroom production, raising of nurseries, skill development training for rural youth and women. For women, there are even more additional empowerment programs where they're trained in food processing, kitchen gardening, vermicomposting and several others. Another key program is the promotion of self-help groups and inculcating entrepreneurship among women. “When we say farmers, we always assume it's going to be a man. But times have changed. Women are just as capable as men and should be given support to practise farming. If they know how to cook food, they can definitely learn how to grow food as well. I'm glad that KVKs emphasize on empowering women in agriculture,” says Dr. P.S. Gahlaut from Indian Potash Limited (IPL).

There are several other ways in which KVKs help and boost productivity in agriculture. Seed and planting material production is one of them where the centers produce good quality seeds and planting substances in order to distribute to the farmers. Thus, their role is not solely limited to educating farmers, but also equipping them with the right resources. They support public, private and voluntary sector initiatives in agriculture and serve as knowledge centers as well. Their farm visits, farmer- scientist interactions, awareness campaigns and so on ensure that farmers can be equipped in every way to navigate the challenges rising in agriculture.

However, there's still a long way to go because there are still challenges faced by KVKs. One of them being the limited reach and accessibility. Even though so many KVKs have been set up, there are still remote and marginal areas which KVKs don’t have access to. Small scale farmers receive their inputs at the very end due to absence of a strong network. While KVKs are developed, they still need stronger infrastructure for better functioning like well-equipped labs, demonstration farms, training facilities amidst many other needs. KVK staff is yet to bridge the gaps in knowledge and skills, particularly in the new advancements like climate smart agriculture, precision farming, digital technologies and so on.

Despite the challenges, KVKs have still played an integral role in the development and their efforts have been appreciated and acknowledged. On 21st March, 2025, even Bill Gates, the former Microsoft CEO, visited KVK in New Delhi and witnessed the impact of agricultural drones. He also had conversational sessions with women pilots (Drone Didis) who are modernizing agriculture with cutting-edge drone technology and making agriculture more profitable.

While there's still a long way to go, we still have come a long way in empowering farmers. Setting up of KVKs has ensured that they no longer feel alone in the journey and the Farm Science Centers help them during every step of farming.

