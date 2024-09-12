Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) Mega Launch Event

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], September 12: The Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) is gearing up for a grand launch, marking a major milestone in the sport of Kabaddi. The much-anticipated event will be held on 12th September in Chandigarh, where the official Trophy Reveal, Jersey Reveal, and Team Unveiling will take place, signaling the start of an exhilarating season.

This event will gather key stakeholders, players, and Kabaddi enthusiasts from across the country, offering a glimpse into the league's vision and dedication to the sport. During the ceremony, the IPKL Trophy, a symbol of excellence and resilience, will be revealed, embodying the core values of strength and strategy that Kabaddi represents. Following this, the official jerseys of the participating teams will be presented, giving fans a first look at the distinct identity and spirit of each team. Adding to the excitement, the teams themselves, composed of both Indian and international players, will be introduced, setting the stage for a thrilling competition in the upcoming season.

Taking place in the vibrant city of Chandigarh, this event will also feature Kabaddi legend Manjeet Chhillar as the guest of honor. The IPKL Mega Launch promises to be a historic moment, as the league continues its mission of empowering rural talent while expanding its global audience.

For more information visit:- https://www.ipkl.in/IPKL-Mega-Launch-2024

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor