Indian professionals account for 34 pc of specialist talent moving to Finland: Report

New Delhi, Jan 7 Indian specialists accounted for roughly 34 per cent of specialist‑level talent moving to Finland in 2025, with tech and engineering professionals employed at firms including Nokia, Kone, Wärtsilä, HCL, Infosys and TCS, a report showed on Wednesday.

The report from Finnish government organisation Business Finland said that the country issued about 300 first‑time specialist residence permits to Indian professionals between January and November 2025, adding to over 20,000 Indians already living in the country.

The government organisation noted high number of Indian applications as Finland received 7,641 first‑time work‑based positive residence permit applications between January and September 2025, with Indians making up about 10 per cent of them.

"Interest from Indian professionals has remained consistent over the years. Specialist permits continue to be a key component, reflecting streamlined processes for IT talent and improved pathways for spouses and families," the report noted.

Finland’s vibrant startup ecosystem and rapidly growing technology sector are creating significant opportunities for India’s English-speaking top talent, it said.

“Our goal is to continually advance and invest in research, development and innovation (RDI). Finland's long-term commitment is reflected in national target to raise RDI spending to 4 per cent of GDP by 2030," said Laura Lindeman, Senior Director at Business Finland.

The report said support measures tech professionals include waiver of recruitment fees, fair wage requirements and streamlined digital relocation processes that includes residence permits.

It also highlighted official guidance such as the EU co-funded Discover Finland Project (2024–2027) offering free e-learning, industry-based coaching, and global outreach events.

The organisation urged professionals to remain vigilant and avoid paying any intermediaries to secure employment, as there is no recruitment fees for applicants. Applicants must conduct thorough research on potential employers, review open positions closely, and ensure their experience aligns with role requirements.

Prospective talent can engage directly with Finnish representatives at the Great International Developer Summit (GIDS) 2026, scheduled for April, where the Finland team will be present to meet and interact with aspirants, it noted.

