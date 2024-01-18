"Indian professionals tremendously important, LinkedIn interested in continuing investments": Co-Founder Allen Blue

Davos [Switzerland], January 18 : LinkedIn is interested in continuing its investment in India, said the global professional network company's Co-Founder Allen Blue, adding that Indian professionals are a tremendously important component of its business.

"India has been one of our central operation hubs for ten years...We have offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, and one of our major development hubs is based in Bengaluru. LinkedIn is very interested in continuing investment in India. We are a global professional network," Blue toldon the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"Indian professionals are "not only a great source of talent for companies around the world but also a great attractor of talent," he said.

Talking about his recent visit to India for G20-related events, he said that the enthusiasm to invest and move operations in the country was rising.

"I was at the G20 B20 a few months ago in India and the enthusiasm for India as a location not just for investment and also for moving company operations is extremely high," the LinkedIn Co-Founder said.

Allen Blue was also part of a session conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Women and Child Development Ministry and Gates Foundation on "Women in Workforce: The Economic Case" at the WeLead Lounge.

The panel explored the potential gains of unlocking the "gender dividend", exploring strategies that could expedite the inclusive participation of women in the workforce, bringing to light the intersections of policy frameworks and skill development in the evolving sectors of technology, energy and agriculture.

LinkedIn, is one of the largest professional networks, with more than 1 billion members have a presence in more than 200 countries. Its vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce.

According to its website, LinkedIn began in co-founder Reid Hoffman's living room in 2002 and was officially launched on May 5, 2003.

Today, LinkedIn leads a diversified business with revenues from membership subscriptions, advertising sales and recruitment solutions under the leadership of Ryan Roslansky. In December 2016, Microsoft completed its acquisition of LinkedIn.

