Indian Railways achieves record coal loading of 728 million tons in 2023-24

New Delhi, July 12 Indian Railways has recorded a 59.6 million tons increase in its coal loading during the financial year 2023-24 to reach a record 787.58 million tons from the corresponding figure of 727.98 million tons in 2022-23, according to figures released by the Ministry of Railways.

The ministry also informed that in FY 2023-24, the revenue generated was Rs 86,838.35 crore.

The growth in Indian Railways has continued into the current financial year with a total freight loading of 135.46 million tons in June this year which represents a robust 10.07 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 123.06 million tonnes in the same month last year.

Domestic coal accounted for 60.27 million tonnes of this total freight while imported coal was 8.82 million tonnes.

“Indian Railways has also recorded an impressive growth in track renewal with 13.8 per cent increase in FY 2023-24 in comparison to the previous year, contributing to improved efficiency and safety,” according to a ministry statement.

In the Financial Year (FY) 2022-2023, the railways renewed 5,227 track kilometres (TKM). In the Financial Year 2023-2024, it renewed 5950 track TKM.

