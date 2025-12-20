Indian Railways slapped Rs 2.8 crore fine over food complaints in last 4 years: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 20 Indian Railways serves about 58 crore meals every year on average and receives only 0.0008 per cent complaints on average, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Based on inquiry on these complaints, a fine of Rs 2.8 crore was imposed over the last four years, the minister informed the Rajya Sabha.

"It is the continuous endeavour of Indian Railways (IR) to provide good quality and hygienic food to travelling passengers. Necessary steps are accordingly taken by Indian Railways from time to time to improve the quality of food and services to passengers," he said.

In order to take passenger feedback, the complaint management system over Indian Railways has been strengthened, simplified and made more accessible over the last few years through the introduction of the RailMadad Portal.

"With the launch of the RailMadad Portal, Indian Railways provided passengers a single window system to register complaints and suggestions. In case any passenger complaint related to food quality in trains is reported, prompt and appropriate punitive action is taken against the service providers for deficiency in service," Vaishnaw said.

Among measures to improve quality, hygiene, and food safety are the supply of meals from designated base kitchens, commissioning of modern base kitchens at identified locations, installation of CCTV cameras in base kitchens for better monitoring of food preparation; and shortlisting and use of popular and branded raw materials, like cooking oil, atta, rice, pulses, masala items, paneer, dairy products etc. for food production.

Among other measures are the deployment of food safety supervisors at base kitchens to monitor food safety and hygienic practices; deployment of on-board IRCTC supervisors on trains; introduction of QR codes on food packets, enabling display of details like name of kitchen, date of packaging, etc.

Regular deep cleaning and periodical pest control in base kitchens and pantry cars is also carried out.

In order to ensure compliance with food safety norms, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification for designated food safety officers of each catering unit has been made mandatory, said the minister.

