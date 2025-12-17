Indian Railways using 898 MW solar power at 2,626 stations: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 17 Indian Railways has achieved a major milestone in clean energy use and by November this year, it has commissioned 898 MW of solar power for its operations.

This is a sharp increase from just 3.68 MW in 2014 and marks an expansion of nearly 244 times over the 2014 level.

At present, 2,626 railway stations are utilising solar power. This wide scale adoption is helping reduce energy costs, according to the Railway Ministry.

It is also supporting a steady shift towards cleaner and more sustainable railway operations across the country.

“This momentum has increased further in the current financial year. Up to November, 318 stations have been added to the solar network. With these additions, the total number of solar-powered railway stations has reached 2,626,” said the ministry.

Of the total commissioned capacity, 629 MW is being utilised for traction purposes. It directly supports electric train operations. The remaining 269 MW meets non-traction needs. These include station lighting, workshops, service buildings and railway quarters.

This balanced use of solar power reduces dependence on conventional energy. It also improves the overall efficiency of railway operations.

According to the ministry, solar installations at stations, buildings, and railway land are meeting the growing energy needs of Indian Railways.

“They are doing so in a clean and sustainable way. These efforts are improving energy security. They are also supporting decarbonisation goals. Such measures reaffirm Indian Railways’ commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030,” according to the government.

Meanwhile. Indian Railways' Vande Bharat Express has redefined rail travel in India since its launch in February 2019.

Today, 164 world-class Vande Bharat services connect major cities across the Nation.

They offer faster, safer, and more comfortable journeys. Vande Bharat Express’ popularity is evident from its passenger numbers. Since 2019, more than 7.5 crore passengers have experienced this high tech train.

