Indian REITs Association joins Global REIT Alliance to boost international collaboration

New Delhi [India], September 29 : The Indian REITs Association (IRA) on Monday announced that it has joined the Global REIT Alliance, a coalition formed to advance the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector worldwide.

The Alliance, which was officially launched at the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA)'s 2025 ReThink conference in Stockholm, brings together 24 countries and regions. It aims to build a unified voice for REIT advocacy, create a platform for sharing knowledge and establish common standards for the industry.

According to the Indian REITs Association's press release, joining the Alliance marks a milestone for India's REIT market, which has been expanding steadily over the past few years. The step underscores India's increasing presence in the global real estate investment landscape.

Speaking at the launch, Preeti Chheda, Executive Committee Member of the IRA and CFO of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, "Becoming a part of the Global REIT Alliance marks a significant milestone for the Indian REIT market. This alliance provides a vital platform to collaborate with the global REIT community, exchange market perspectives, and collectively drive the growth of REITs globally. We look forward to contributing to the Alliance's mission of shaping and promoting opportunities for investing in REITs."

The Alliance has outlined six core goals. These include raising awareness about REITs globally, building a strong international network, informing policymakers about effective frameworks, guiding the setting of voluntary industry standards, encouraging sustainable investment through environmental, social and governance (ESG) measures, and ensuring access to reliable market data.

Welcoming India's entry, Peter Verwer, Spokesperson of the Global REIT Alliance, said, "We are delighted to welcome the Indian REITs Association to the Global REIT Alliance. India's REIT market has already demonstrated remarkable growth in a relatively short span of time, and its inclusion will bring valuable insights and perspectives to the Alliance. Together, we aim to strengthen the global REIT ecosystem, broaden investor participation, and promote REITs as a trusted and transparent asset class worldwide."

