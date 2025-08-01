Indian Restaurant Congress 2025: India's Food Conclave of Ideas, Taste & Transformation

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 1: Organised by Restaurant India, India Restaurant Congress (IRC) brings together over 1,000 key playersrestaurateurs, chefs, investors, foodpreneurs and thought leaderswho are shaping what we eat, how we eat, and the future of India's culinary landscape.

The 14th edition of the Indian Restaurant Congress & Awards (IRC)India's most influential platform for food entrepreneurship and innovationtakes place on August 5-6, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Organised by Franchise India and www.restaurantindia.in, IRC is a curated conclave where the country's most dynamic voices in food and hospitality come together to spark ideas, forge partnerships, and define what is next for India's vibrant F&B ecosystem.

More Than an EventA Movement

This year's conclave is chaired by Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels, whose deep industry expertise and transformative leadership set the tone for two days of purposeful dialogue and industry-shaping insight.

IRC 2025 is where gastronomy meets governance, where entrepreneurial ambition meets culinary artistry, and where the future of India's foodservice industry is not only discussedbut decided.

Launching: Entrepreneur Restaurateur

To mark this evolution, IRC 2025 also debuts Entrepreneur Restaurateura print publication spotlighting the founders and creators reshaping India's culinary landscape.

On the cover of the inaugural issue, there will be

* Anjan Chatterjee, the creative force behind Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta, and Riyasat

* Kallol Banerjee, co-founder of Rebel Foods, pioneering the global cloud kitchen movement

* Chef Vicky Ratnani, the charismatic culinary storyteller bringing soul and sustainability to the modern Indian plate

Together they embody the modern restaurateur's ethos traditional at heart, revolutionary in approach, and primed for growth.

Voices That Shape the Industry

IRC 2025 welcomes 150+ speakers from across the culinary and entrepreneurial spectrum:

* Atul Kochhar - Two-time Michelin-starred chef blending global precision with Indian soul

* M. Mahadevan - QSR pioneer and CMD of Hot Breads & Advantage Foods

* Kunal Kapur - Celebrity chef and TV host who makes innovation accessible

* Dr. Chef Parvinder Singh Bali - Mentor and hospitality educator training India's next culinary leaders

* Keith Menon - Sustainability-forward designer and restaurateur

* Chef Saby (Sabyasachi Gorai) - President, Young Chefs Association of India

* Rakesh Sethi - National award-winning chef and TV personality

They are joined by decision-makers and other visionaries like Akshay Bector (Cremica), Ajay Singhal (Gourmet Investments), Tapan Vaidya (PJP Investments), Avantika Sinha Bahl (Kikass Hospitality), Sukul Kundan (PF Chang's), Suvir Saran, Chef Dhruv Oberoi, Chef Dheeraj Mathur, Mayank Tiwari (PVR), and Kavita Devgan, among many others.

Introducing: Coffee & Tea Asia Summit 2025

Running alongside IRC is the first edition of Coffee & Tea Asia Summit 2025a new platform spotlighting India's beverage revolution. From tea estates and roasters to cafe chains, beverage startups, and equipment makers, this event brings together stakeholders across the value chain. Expect live tastings, product launches, and conversations that elevate culture through the cupproving that India is fast becoming a global innovation lab for coffee and tea.

Celebrating the Bold & the Brilliant

Two marquee award platforms will anchor this year's conclave -

Culinary Innovation Awards 2025

Judged by legends like Atul Kochhar, Manisha Bhasin, and Raghav Joshi, the awards will honour breakthroughs in Plant-based cuisine, Kitchen automation, Beverage innovation, culinary mentorship, Supply chain tech. Categories include Best Chef, Pastry Chef, Young Chef, F&B Innovator, and more.

Indian Restaurant Awards 2025

India's most coveted foodservice recognitions will spotlight: Restaurant of the Year, Best QSR / Cafe / Nightlife Concept, Marketing Leader, Digital Influencer of the Year, Woman Chef of the Year, ...and other formats that showcase operational and creative excellence.

Designed for Insight. Built for Scale.

The agenda features:

* Panels on scaling with technology, sustainable kitchens, global brand building, and digital F&B

* Workshops led by chefs and founders

* Startup zones for emerging talent

"With IRC's 14th edition and the launch of Coffee & Tea Asia Summit 2025, we're not just creating eventswe're creating platforms for transformation. This conclave is where ideas become partnerships, founders become leaders, and India's food and hospitality sector prepares for the next leap,"

Sachin Marya, Managing Director, Franchise India Dotcom Ltd.

The Future of Food is Here

Since its founding in 2011, the Indian Restaurant Congress has grown into the definitive food and restaurant conclave for India and beyond. In 2025, it promises more than just participation. It offers perspective, purpose, and power to shape what comes next. Whether you're here to learn from a Michelin-starred master, explore a robot-led kitchen, or spark a new plant-based revolutionIRC 2025 is where the story begins.

Because food is not just taste.

It's identity, economy, cultureand imagination.

And IRC 2025 is where all of it comes together.

For more details, visit www.restaurantindia.in/congress/ or call 8595350505

